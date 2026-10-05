Real Madrid reach decision on selling Endrick to Arsenal or Tottenham after striker’s camp go ballistic

The representatives of Endrick have made their unhappiness crystal clear in a crunch meeting with Real Madrid, who have reached a decision on whether to sell to Arsenal or Tottenham.

Endrick was courted by numerous clubs over the summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that from the Premier League, both Liverpool and Aston Villa registered interest.

Ultimately, Real Madrid opted to keep the Brazilian in situ, though as you might expect given Kylian Mbappe leads the line, Endrick’s opportunities have been negligible.

The 20-year-old has played a grand total of four minutes of action so far this season. Summing up the dismal situation he’s in at club level, Endrick featured in all three of Brazil’s games during the current international break.

It’s thus not an exaggeration to say he plays more for country than club right now, and by a massive margin too.

Accordingly, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of Endrick’s camp planning to hold crisis talks with Real’s hierarchy during the international break.

That meeting has now taken place, and per the latest report, Endrick’s representatives made it crystal clear the player’s current situation is unacceptable.

The fact Endrick isn’t receiving minutes in any of the other attacking berths is also irking the player. Real can call upon the likes of Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi elsewhere, while Rodrygo is still to return from injury.

Per TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, Real sympathise with Endrick’s situation, and are prepared to sanction his departure in January.

However, the caveat is that Real only wish to let the player go on a straight loan, with any such deal not containing an option or obligation to buy.

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Real Madrid decision doesn’t suit Arsenal or Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing the Brazil international, though for obvious reasons, they want permanence, or at least the option for permanence, sewed into the terms.

A permanent signing, loan with an obligation to buy or loan with a buy option would all be favourable outcomes for the north London clubs.

But with Real deciding it’s straight loan or nothing, a winter window move for Endrick now appears a dead end for the Gunners and Spurs.

That doesn’t mean Endrick won’t leave the Bernabeu, however, with Bailey noting there’s no shortage of clubs who are willing to sanction a straight loan.

As of now, two high profile sides willing to accept Real’s demands for a straight loan are Roma and AC Milan.

Endrick’s camp are understood to favour a move to the all-powerful Premier League, but if Arsenal, Spurs or any other English side continue to insist on more than a simple loan, England will be ruled out as a viable destination.

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