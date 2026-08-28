Fabrizio Romano reveals Endrick ‘decision’ on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Endrick has no plans to leave Real Madrid and join Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Madrid.

The Brazil international striker failed to impress then Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso during the first half of last season.

However, Jose Mourinho, who was appointed the Madrid boss earlier this summer, has full faith in Endrick.

Madrid sold Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham this summer, but Los Blancos decided to keep hold of Endrick.

There have been reports that Arsenal remain interested in a 2026 summer deal for Endrick.

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With Carlos Espi joining from Levante, Endrick is third in the pecking order to play up front for Madrid this season, with Kylian Mbappe the clear number one.

Transfer guru Romano, though, has insisted that Endrick will not leave Madrid for Arsenal in the coming days.

Endrick from Real Madrid to Arsenal not happening

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today there were rumours in England – Arsenal making checks on Endrick, Arsenal asking about Endrick, Arsenal in conversations for Endrick.

“Fake news.

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“Arsenal are not stupid.

“Arsenal know that Endrick is not on the market, not today, not yesterday; it’s two weeks that Real Madrid decided that Endrick is not on the market.

“So, Arsenal, who also share a very good relationship with the agents of Endrick and also with Real Madrid, the two clubs are in very good relationship, never had any sort of problem.

“Arsenal were never going to ask for a player who is not on the market.

“So, zero chances.

“Zero chances.

“Real Madrid already communicated to the agents, to the player, that Endrick is going nowhere this summer.

“Mourinho wanted him to stay.

“Endrick wanted to stay and continue.

“On the football point of view, he is convinced that he can do well at Real Madrid this season under Jose Mourinho, who trusts him.

“Also, on the private point of view, Endrick is about to become a dad in few weeks, and so there are no changes expected.

“So, Endrick is going nowhere.

“He’s staying at Real Madrid – the decision shared by the club, by the management, the president and the coach, Jose Mourinho.”

Romano also stated on X that Endrick will not join Arsenal from Madrid.

The Italian journalist wrote at 1:24pm on August 28: “Despite new reports and stories in the last 24h, Real Madrid and Endrick’s stance has not changed: he’s staying.

“Endrick will go nowhere despite requests from several clubs.

“Real Madrid management and Mourinho wanted Endrick to stay; he has no intention to leave.”

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