Arsenal move for €70m Real Madrid star on as transfer desire revealed

Arsenal have received a lift in their pursuit of Endrick as the Brazilian is open to leaving Real Madrid in January, as per a report.

In December 2022, Real Madrid agreed a €70million (£60m) deal with Palmeiras to sign Endrick, and he officially moved to the Bernabeu in July 2024. However, the striker has yet to establish himself as an important player for Los Blancos, largely due to Kylian Mbappe being their first-choice No 9.

Endrick headed to Lyon on loan in January as he looked to get his development back on the right course. He demonstrated why he is viewed as a forward with world-class potential, registering eight goals and eight assists in 21 outings for the French side.

The 20-year-old returned to Madrid over the summer, but he is once again having to warm the bench.

Since returning from injury, Endrick has managed just four minutes of action across Madrid’s last four matches in all competitions.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Endrick and his camp will ‘reassess his situation’ in the build-up to the January transfer window.

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Endrick leaving the Spanish capital mid-season is described as a ‘real possibility’ as ‘offers keep coming in’ for his services.

Endrick still believes he can make it at Madrid, though he is warming to the idea of leaving on loan in January so he doen’t ‘hinder his progress’ by sitting on the bench.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on September 19 that Arsenal continue to express interest in the attacking sensation after failing with an approach late in the summer window.

TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are plotting a January move for Endrick as they look to fend off interest from Premier League rivals such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Endrick transfer chances grow

Endrick’s camp, meanwhile, are ready to sit down with Madrid chiefs and discuss the situation. If Jose Mourinho cannot guarantee Endrick regular minutes going forward, then his agents will start to push for a winter move.

Mourinho convinced Endrick to stay at Madrid over the summer, but concerns among the player and his entourage are starting to grow.

Endrick is not the only Madrid player Arsenal have been linked with, as they are also admirers of Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler.

Arsenal made a strong push for Vinicius in the summer, only for the winger to extend his contract with Madrid instead.

Endrick could help to solve Arsenal’s striker hunt, at least for the second half of the campaign.

There are growing fears Viktor Gyokeres is not good enough to lead Mikel Arteta’s attack, sparking talk he might be sold next summer.

Arsenal identified Julian Alvarez as a dream replacement for Gyokeres during the summer but were not able to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.

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