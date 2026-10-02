Unai Emery feels a lot of clubs inflate their budgets, while Manchester City have appealed against their charges

After Manchester City were charged with over 100 financial breaches, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed “many clubs” inflate their budgets.

City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. Initially, they were found guilty of 114 out of 115 breaches, and it’s now said they are in fact guilty of every single one.

City plead their innocence, stating that the £900million injection they’re believed to have disguised as sponsorship rather than directly from the owners actually came from legal means.

In any case, there is likely to be huge sanctions if their appeal is lost.

But according to Villa boss Emery, the Citizens are not the only side that do this.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, he said: “It’s an issue that was already known. Because we all have our restrictions, we have to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play, we have to figure out how to draw up contracts with new people.

“Financial Fair Play seeks a financial balance so that what you generate is spent and there isn’t inflation. Yes, many other clubs have inflated their budgets, and now it’s coming to light, and naturally there’s a decline.

“That’s something that the courts and those responsible will have to decide. I feel sorry because how that team played. With Guardiola, there were times when they were unmatched.”

Man City appeal lodged

City have now launched their appeal against the charges, releasing a statement alongside it.

It reads: ‘Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter.

‘The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.

‘The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.

‘We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.’

How long the appeal process will take is not exactly clear, but other Premier League clubs hope a decision is reached on City’s sanctions – if they are worthy of them – by the end of the season.

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