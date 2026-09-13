Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy has hit out at Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson, who is an “absolute disgrace”.

After a summer of change at Aston Villa, Unai Emery‘s side have made a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Aston Villa sit 19th in the Premier League after four games, having only picked up a single point. They were beaten 2-1 by Nottm Forest on Saturday, with Alysson scoring their first Premier League goal of the season.

New record signing Jackson was withdrawn at half-time, and Emery admitted after the game that he was taken off after he risked being sent off for two bookings in the first half.

“Nico Jackson had a yellow card and the referee was telling us that he needed to keep calm,” Emery admitted.

READ: Premier League sack race: Arbeloa clear favourite as Fulham achieve Fear For Them status



“If not, he was close to having another yellow card. I know Jackson and he could have one action with his power being dangerous for another yellow. It was my decision.”

“Nicolas Jackson’s discipline is an absolute disgrace…”

In response, former Chelsea player Cundy has hit out at Jackson because his “discipline is an absolute disgrace”.

“It’s a big call that, bringing off Nicolas Jackson and bringing on Tammy Abraham at half-time, that’s a big call,” Cundy said on talkSPORT about Jackson being taken off at half-time against Nottingham Forest.

“Whenever you see that, you think, ‘Right, he’s obviously not doing what he wants’. If you take a striker off and go with a straight swap… that’s a strange decision, and then it doesn’t work…”

READ MORE: Premier League clubs in Europe: Villa, Palace win Europa trophies; Arsenal heartache



He added: “I promise you now, Nicolas Jackson’s discipline is an absolute disgrace.

“I watched him pick up red and yellow cards for fun, he won’t learn. He has a discipline problem.”

Cundy later expanded on his point, claiming that Jackson tends to pick up cautions “not for a tackle”.

“The thing with Jackson, he will pick up a yellow card not for a tackle,” Cundy said.

“He’ll pick it up for saying something to the referee, pulling someone’s shirt… kicking the ball away, all of that, not when you put in a mistimed tackle.”

He added: “His ill-discipline is terrible. Maybe that’s it, maybe that’s why Emery has gone, ‘Right, I ain’t having that. I’ve warned you, off.'”

READ NEXT: Premier League goalkeepers ranked: David Raya still sets the standard, lowly Alisson

