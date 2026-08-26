Aston Villa have reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but they are not the only ones.

The side that won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League last season has been completely decimated for the 2026-27 campaign.

Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for around £117million, Ezri Konsa signed for Arsenal in a deal worth up to £55m, Youri Tielemans was snapped up by Manchester United for £35m, Ollie Watkins could be heading to Al-Hilal, and Emiliano Martinez looks set to leave, too.

Conversely, the Villans have spent heavily on the likes of attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi, central midfielder Joao Gomes, who was sent off on his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

For a time, it looked like Villa were winning the race for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez. However, fresh reports suggest that the 22-year-old Ecuadorian will be heading to Crystal Palace instead.

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According to Brugge journalist Tomas Taecke, Palace have agreed a €30m (£25.7m) deal plus add-ons for Ordonez, the player has said yes to the transfer, and a medical will follow.

This has been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, although he states it is a loan deal with an obligation to buy, in what is a huge blow for Unai Emery’s side. But this is not the only potential setback for the West Midlands outfit.

Atletico Madrid also eye Nicolas Jackson

Following Villa’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brighton at the Amex, Watkins was conspicuous in his absence.

After the match, Emery appeared to hint that the England striker refused to play in the Premier League fixture amid Saudi Pro League links.

“This question is for him,” he said. “I can answer only with my silence.”

When asked if Watkins refused to play, the Spaniard replied, “I think you can call him and you can call his agent and he can respond.”

READ MORE: Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins ‘disgusting’ as £11m contract ‘agreement’ signed

As a result, Villa want a replacement striker and have landed on Chelsea’s Jackson, who has a £65m price tag.

Now, journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that the former Villarreal man, who worked under Emery at the time, has agreed personal terms with Villa and Atletico Madrid.

As both sides try to negotiate a deal, Hawkins claims that Villa are ahead in the race, Emery has been in close contact with the 25-year-old and he is personally pushing to bring him to Birmingham.

But if Jackson has also agreed personal terms with Diego Simeone’s men, there is another chance of a transfer hijack.

Villa will hope the Ordonez smash and grab is the only example of this.

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