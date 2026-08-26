Chelsea respond to Carragher ‘impossible’ claim by moving for Premier League star

Chelsea are looking at the possibility of signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the final days of the transfer window to solve a glaring issue, according to reports.

The Blues have made a 11 signings so far this summer with Geovany Quenda, Denner, Dastan Satpaev, Emmanuel Emegha, Marco Palestra, Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacriox, Danny Welbeck, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson and Pep Chavarria all joining.

Chelsea are not done there though as they look to build a team capable of providing Xabi Alonso with the tools to win the Premier League.

Many pundits and experts have tipped Chelsea to finish in the top four this season without European football and they got off to a good start by beating west London rivals Fulham 3-2 on Monday night.

Despite their promising win, Jamie Carragher insists that Chelsea need to replace Robert Sanchez in net if they want to win the Premier League title.

After watching Sanchez put in an unconvincing performance, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Chelsea will never win the league with Sanchez in goal. Impossible.

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“And you’d think of the teams who’ve won the title. Last three teams who won the title have all changed the goalkeeper. Pep Guardiola bringing in Ederson. Alisson comes in for Liverpool. Arsenal don’t win the league if they have Aaron Ramsdale in goal, not David Raya. Impossible.

“So, one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal won the league, actually, was Raya, they wouldn’t have won the league without them. You can go back to history.”

Chelsea are trying for Martinez

But Football Insider have revealed that Chelsea are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper before the deadline with the Blues ‘exploring a deal’ for Aston Villa’s Martinez, who is likely to leave Villa Park.

The Chelsea board ‘want a new stopper signed as they look to provide Xabi Alonso with a top class number one’ with Mike Penders ‘not deemed to be quite ready to step up and be Alonso’s first choice’.

Football Insider added: ‘Sources exclusively revealed to Football Insider last week that Spurs have contacted Martinez’s representatives over a possible move to sign him in the latter stages of the summer window.

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‘Chelsea have now joined the race for his services, and may look to make a concrete approach in the coming days.’

Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro were two of the best performers for Chelsea as they overcame Fulham on Monday with Carragher and Gary Neville pouring praise on their attacking display.

Carragher said: “There were things to really like. On paper, that front three is sensational. It really is. It looked it in the game. I think Joao Pedro is fantastic. Rogers’ first game, what a start. But when you think of him, Palmer and Pedro – that’s as good as anything in the Premier League right now.

Neville added: “The attacking play, Palmer sensational. If you talk about Palmer getting back to his best you’ve got a £120m-£125m player there. Rogers getting a goal. Those two being electric with Joao Pedro up front. The front three were brilliant tonight. One of the best things I’ve seen this weekend.”

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