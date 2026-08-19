It’s Premier League predictions season and while one man is ‘punting’ something very likely, another is ignoring Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have some deals to complete this week and Harry Kane has done something ‘classy’/normal.

Out on a limb at the BBC

The BBC‘s Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty is never knowingly interesting so Mediawatch was amused to read his pre-season predictions (read ours here).

‘I can see the raised eyebrows from here,’ he writes as he drops a bombshell prediction he describes as ‘a bit of a punt’.

His prediction: Chelsea to finish fourth.

Coincidentally, Chelsea to finish fourth is exactly what the bookies expect. Indeed, McNulty’s top seven is all exactly what the bookies expect. What a punt.

Liverpool? Where are you?

On the opposite end of the spectrum are Talksport‘s Adrian Durham and Stuart Pearce, who promise us ‘outrageous’ predictions. Because that’s where you should start with predictions.

Arsenal to smash record, Man City below Brentford and Man United embarrassed in bold Premier League predictions

Man United are ’embarrassed’ because Durham – who describes himself as ‘a massive Carrick fan’ – picks both Leeds (‘a bit of a rogue one’) and Tottenham (‘a rogue one’) to finish above the Red Devils.

That sounds pretty ’embarrassing’ for United until you spot Durham’s pull predicted top seven:

So did he a) entirely forget about the existence of Liverpool or b) leave them out to be a complete c***? Answers on a postcard.

The real deal at Manchester United

You will all be shocked to learn that the ‘7 transfers Man United can complete this week’ (provided by the Manchester Evening News on Monday) did not include the actual and potentially very real signing of Carlos Baleba.

But they were absolutely right to instead focus on the likely loan exit of Jacob Devaney.

Class action from Harry Kane

Obviously Mediawatch hopes Jamal Musiala a speedy recovery (that should go without saying but almost nothing goes without saying in 2026) but we wish nothing but ill on The Sun man who saw the plight of the young German and wondered where the clicks might come from…

CLASSY KANE Harry Kane praised for classy gesture as he rushes to help Jamal Musiala after Bayern ace’s second collapse in four days

The use of the word ‘classy’ to describe even the most basic human actions has long irked Mediawatch; if you are a footballer, you are somehow ‘classy’ for deigning not to be a total pr*ck.

But maybe we are being unkind. So what did Kane do?

Kane showed quick and compassionate thinking by gesturing for team-mates and rivals to come over and shield the stricken 23-year-old. While some had already headed over to form a barrier, the 33-year-old was seen waving his arm to get more players to join them.

So after several other players (there are 10 in the image used by The Sun) had already formed a barrier, Kane showed his ‘class’ by ‘waving his arm’. What. A. Guy.

The Mirror go further, quoting several people heralding his ‘class’ on X, because who needs news when you can quote @Footywasbetter, whose whole persona is that footy was better, presumably when people were classily waving their arms on the daily.

Going still further are the bods from MailOnline, whose headline can be filed under ‘did he f***’.

Terrifying moment Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala collapses on the pitch for second time in just four days – as Harry Kane steps in to save him amid ‘neurological dysfunction’

Kane ‘steps in to save him’? From prying eyes? That’s so very clearly not what’s implied by that headline. FFS, the man waves his arm; he didn’t perform CPR.