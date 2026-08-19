Allardyce drops ‘flabbergasting’ Premier League title forecast after Arsenal smash Man City

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce thinks Man City will beat Arsenal to the title in a “flabbergasting” prediction.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last term as they finish seven points clear of second-placed Man City, who are now under new management after Pep Guardiola left at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are set to go again with an improved squad after signing Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, while they are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the signing of Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa.

Man City have lost Rodri and Bernardo Silva but gained Elliot Anderson and Enzo Maresca’s new side still need more before the transfer window closes to mount a title challenge.

However, Allardyce is tipping Maresca to have a good first season at the Etihad Stadium and lead Man City to title glory over Arsenal.

When asked for his title winners, Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Man City. I think Enzo Maresca is going to have a great first season. If he doesn’t he will be out.”

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To which Liverpool legend Phil Thompson replied: “I wasn’t expecting that, it’s flabbergasting.

“I’m going with Arsenal. I just think Arsenal because they’re more settled than the other possible title rivals.”

On Man Utd, Allardyce added: “I’m still worried about Manchester United. Everyone will be looking to see if Michael Carrick can keep it up because he overachieved last year.

“There’s a massive downside to that because you build expectations. They absolutely can’t be outside the top-four.

“I want Michael Carrick to succeed just to show everyone you can be a failure and turn into a massive success.

“What he did last season was force the Man United board to give him the job based on what he did on and off the field. Now he needs to be even stronger and manage the club, not coach it.”

‘Arsenal only have to stand still’ to win the title – Owen

Former Liverpool and Man Utd striker Michael Owen can’t see past Arsenal winning the Premier League title again even if they hadn’t signed any new players this summer.

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Owen said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Arsenal only have to stand still and they win the Premier League again.

“I can’t see anyone jumping out of the pack and getting 85 points whereas Arsenal are pretty much guaranteed to hit that number again.

“They’re such a steady team with such a good goalkeeper and defence, I just can’t see the wheels falling off.

“They’re just guaranteed to post a number, it won’t be a number that Man City or Liverpool hit in the past but I just can’t see anyone matching them.

“There’s too many questions over the others teams, there’s questions everywhere this season with all the new managers bar Arsenal. They will be steady and get mid to late 80s and I don’t think anyone can beat that.

“I think there’s more question marks over this season than ever before, which is why I think Arsenal are just set in stone to win the Premier League.

“There’s question marks over every single team, big question marks, except for Arsenal.”

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