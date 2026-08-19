Cole tells Arsenal who they need to sign to win the PL title after bombshell Konsa news

Joe Cole insists that Arsenal need to bring in Victor Osimhen this summer in order to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The Gunners beat Man City to Premier League glory last season by seven points as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal have replaced Leandro Trossard and Christian Norgaard with Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes as they look for quality over quantity this summer, while they are also ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa.

But Chelsea legend Cole reckons Man City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title in the upcoming season if the Gunners don’t sign a new striker.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and Cole reckons that signing is a must if Arteta’s side are serious about retaining the Premier League.

Cole gave his prediction on the Dressing Room podcast: “I’ve been flipping and I’m going to put an asterisk on this.

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“I think Man City win the title if Arsenal don’t bring in a No. 9 because I still think that will be a problem for them.

“So I’m going to go Man City to win the league ahead of Arsenal but if they bring in Victor Osimhen, I would flip it back. But as it stands I’m going for Man City.”

Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole added: !Arsenal have the best squad and if they get Victor Osimhen in they’re going to be flying, he could be top goalscorer if he comes.”

Cole opted to put his old team Chelsea in third place behind Arsenal and Man City due to Xabi Alonso’s side being without European football this season.

The Chelsea legend continued: “I’m going to go Chelsea in third place, I think they’re going to have a really good season.

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“Not having any European football is massive, we saw how that helped Manchester United last season.

“Chelsea have finally got some experience through the door as well. Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Estevao had relaxing summers to varying degrees, not hugely intense summers, so I think they will all be at it.”

Could Arsenal ‘run away’ with the Premier League title?

Wayne Rooney could see a world in which Arsenal run away with the Premier League title this season, while he doubts Manchester United have the tools to win the league.

Rooney said on Stick to United: “Arsenal have the potential to run away with it but behind them we could see a lot of changes.

“I think it’s unrealistic to think Manchester United are going to win the Premier League this year, I don’t think they will.”

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