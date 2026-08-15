According to reports, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen could be Arsenal’s next two signings as they look to complete their summer business.

So far this summer, Arsenal has made four signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

The Gunners have also been working on landing up-and-coming talents, with it reported this week that they look increasingly likely to sign a Liverpool youngster.

But Mikel Arteta‘s side also remain in the market for first-team additions, with it reported that they could yet sign a centre-back, winger and/or striker.

At centre-back, Konsa and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah appear to be Arsenal’s main options, but Fabrizio Romano claimed on Saturday morning that a move for the latter player is currently unlikely.

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Romano said: “For sure Arsenal are interested in the player at the moment. Bayer Leverkusen rejected the first approach, so let’s see if Arsenal try again. For sure, the interest is genuine and movements took place, so we have to follow that situation.

“The other name I would keep on the shortlist for Arsenal remains Ezri Konsa. The Aston Villa defender is very appreciated. Arsenal are considering the player and have him on their shortlist.

“He’s been on the shortlist for some time, so for sure Konsa is a name to keep in mind when we talk about Arsenal.”

On Friday, a report from Football Insider went further, stating that Konsa to Arsenal is now ‘99% done’ following an agreement over personal terms.

Now, a new report from Football Insider claims Konsa to Arsenal is considered ‘all but done’, and journalist Pete O’Rourke has explained why the Gunners are getting “two players in one”.

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Ezri Konsa to Arsenal close as Victor Osimhen update emerges

O’Rourke explained: “Arsenal are seriously interested in Konsa and would like to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

“Obviously, he’s so versatile and can play centre-back and right back, and that would fill a bit of a problem area for Arsenal now with William Saliba injured and Jurrien Timber still working his way back to fitness as well.”

Another report from O’Rourke has an update on Osimhen after it was reported that the Gunners and Galatasaray have held talks over the striker.

According to Football Insider and O’Rourke, Arsenal need to offer £60m to sign Osimhen because a proposal in this region ‘will be accepted’.

O’Rourke claimed: “Yeah, the overall package of the deal is probably where it’ll really cost. I think the transfer fee won’t be too high. You’re probably looking at £60m plus, I think that Galatasaray would accept for him, but he’s on a huge deal over there in Turkey. I think it’s over £300,000 a week.

“So yeah, it would be a large outlay for Arsenal if they do go ahead and sign Osimhen.

“Really exciting move if they do bring him in because he’s been linked with moves to the Premier League for such a long time now, and nothing’s really ever happened with him before.”

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