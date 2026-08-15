When Arsenal spent £75million to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, the important questions were obvious. How would he fit in alongside Declan Rice? Was it sensible money for a 28-year-old? And why were Newcastle willing to part with a player who had become captain and one of the defining figures of their post-takeover era?

There was another question nobody was asking. What happens to all his stuff?

Guimaraes had spent four-and-a-half years on Tyneside, building a family life around Newcastle. Moving to Arsenal therefore involved more than signing a contract and travelling south for training. Somewhere amid the medical, announcement photographs and tactical analysis was the rather more mundane business of moving from one end of England to the other.

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That might mean furniture. Cars. Children’s belongings. Finding a new property. Schools. Packing, storage and transport. A £75million footballer changing clubs is still, at some level, somebody moving house.

This is the largely invisible logistics industry behind the transfer market.

Specialist relocation companies offer a revealing glimpse behind the curtain. The services available to professional footballers can encompass finding houses and schools, transporting cars and pets, shipping and storing possessions and even moving valuable artwork and antiques. Partnerships established by both the PFA and PFA Scotland show how extensive the process can become, stretching from paperwork and accommodation to international shipping and school enrolment.

The mere existence of such specialist services tells us something about the infrastructure required to keep football’s transfer market moving. Suddenly the business of changing clubs looks slightly different.

Guimaraes moving from Newcastle to London is hardly an environmental catastrophe. Nor is it representative of every transfer. A player moving between Manchester clubs might barely need to move at all; someone signed from Sao Paulo, Tokyo or Los Angeles presents an altogether different logistical problem.

There appears to be no widely accepted calculation for the carbon footprint of an average Premier League transfer. That makes sweeping claims about its impact impossible. But it also exposes something curious about football’s attempts to understand its environmental footprint. We have become increasingly good at counting certain things while barely considering others.

Moving possessions requires energy. Removal vehicles use fuel. Cars can be transported separately. International transfers might require belongings to travel by road, sea or air. Players and their families themselves travel, potentially more than once while arranging permanent accommodation. A transfer completed in a few hours on deadline day can create a logistical process lasting considerably longer.

Individually, these journeys are small. Collectively, they belong to football’s much larger addiction to movement.

Transport is already one of the game’s biggest environmental headaches. The New Weather Institute and Scientists for Global Responsibility estimated in 2025 that, excluding sponsorship-linked emissions, global football produces between 13 million and 15 million tonnes of CO2e annually. Their report identified supporter travel and stadium construction as the largest contributors, with dependence on cars and aviation a particular problem.

The professional game has a fondness for flying. Research by the Carbon Boot campaign estimated that Premier League clubs took at least 116 flights to domestic away fixtures during 2024-25, covering approximately 40,000 miles.

Against numbers such as those, moving a Brazilian midfielder’s sofa from Newcastle to London sounds almost comically insignificant.

Perhaps it is. But football is transferring more than players. It is transferring possessions, families and lives, and the environmental cost of doing so can easily become obscured when responsibility is divided between clubs, players, agents and outside companies.

Club sustainability strategies tend to concentrate on things clubs obviously control: stadium energy, waste, catering, merchandise and team travel. Relocation is messier. A club might pay for some of it. The player might arrange other elements. An agent or specialist company might organise the rest. Depending on how emissions are reported, some of that activity may be captured within carbon accounting. Other parts may receive considerably less attention.

Football clubs understand the importance of all this perfectly well when player performance is involved. There is little sense spending £75million on Guimaraes and then leaving him to spend his first month at Arsenal worrying about where his family will live. Specialist relocation services exist because settling players quickly protects the investment clubs have just made.

So why should environmental responsibility end when the contract is signed? Nobody seriously expects Guimaraes to carry his belongings from Newcastle to London on the train. Nor should a footballer moving countries have to leave the family dog behind as some sort of sacrifice towards net zero. The more interesting point is that football has professionalised almost every conceivable element of moving players without applying the same sophistication to reducing the environmental consequences.

Did you know, 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in landfill every year in the UK alone?

There are obvious places to start. Clubs could make environmental standards part of contracts with relocation companies. Electric removal vehicles could increasingly handle domestic moves. Rail could replace short flights when practical. International possessions could travel by lower-carbon freight rather than being rushed by air when time allows.

None of that is going to solve football’s climate problem.

The New Weather Institute’s broader estimate put football’s footprint at 64 million to 66 million tonnes of CO2e annually. That headline figure requires an important caveat. Around three-quarters came from what the researchers call “sponsored emissions”, an attempt to estimate additional consumption generated by football’s commercial relationships with high-carbon companies. The researchers themselves acknowledge that the precise relationship between sponsorship and resulting emissions is difficult to determine.

Operationally, the bigger problems remain elsewhere. Stadium construction and the mass movement of millions of supporters matter far more than the removal van parked outside a midfielder’s house.

But sustainability becomes a strained concept if an industry only counts the convenient parts.

Football has spent years turning transfers into entertainment. Supporters follow planes online, watch reporters standing outside training grounds and wait for the photograph of a player holding up his new shirt. Guimaraes arrives at Arsenal and immediately becomes a tactical problem to solve: Rice, Odegaard, Guimaraes. Who plays where?

His old life in Newcastle disappears from view. Except it hasn’t disappeared. Somebody still has to pack it into boxes and move it nearly 300 miles south.

Somewhere after the shirt photograph and before the first home game, somebody still has to shift the sofa.

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