We’re at the stage of the transfer window where clubs have got some big signings on board but still have a handful to try and offload before the deadline.

But some players might not have grasped that they’ve been replaced. They might try and fight for their place, but could find themselves regretting that stance if it doesn’t work out in their favour.

Players like this…

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

After having to make do as a makeshift left-back for much of his early Arsenal career, Lewis-Skelly finally got a breakthrough in his preferred position of midfield towards the end of last season.

It will likely be short-lived.

The signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle means Arsenal have an outstanding new midfield option who’s a) simply better and b) more proven than Lewis-Skelly at this stage.

Yes, Christian Norgaard has made way with a move to Everton, so numerically, Lewis-Skelly is still just about where he was in the pecking order. But Guimaraes is a much bigger obstacle than Norgaard ever was.

Declan Rice isn’t going anywhere either. There’s a 90% chance Martin Zubimendi isn’t either, despite those links with Chelsea.

It’s no coincidence Lewis-Skelly has been linked with an exit; the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been touted as potential destinations.

But the 19-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place. Fair enough, but he has his work cut out for him.

READ: Myles Lewis-Skelly and seven other potential ‘pure profit’ sales for Premier League clubs

Liam Delap (Chelsea)

When Chelsea signed one of England’s top striker prospects last summer, absolutely nobody would have predicted they’d be replacing him with Danny Welbeck a year later.

But this is Chelsea and it’s where the inexplicable happens when it comes to transfers.

Delap struggled massively with the step up from Ipswich, only scoring once in the Premier League.

In turn, Chelsea have brought in Welbeck for some crucial experience up front, complementing 2025 addition Joao Pedro (who took to his move far better than Delap).

It puts Delap’s immediate future in doubt. Emmanuel Emegha has been added to the ranks too, along with Dastan Satpaev.

Delap’s failure to convince at Stamford Bridge so far means he might have to find a new club to avoid stagnating completely. But suitors aren’t rushing forward.

Delap has made four summer moves in his career so far (two on loan, two permanently). Only one has gone through later in the summer than where we currently are this year.

Scarily, he’s still probably England’s best bet to take over from Harry Kane. But that could quickly change if he doesn’t escape Chelsea and the ominous shadow of Welbeck.

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Many thought Newcastle needed a new keeper to phase out Pope by the end of last season. Fear not: they’ve signed two.

After agreeing to buy Ewen Jaouen from Reims in June, Newcastle recently added Lukas Hornicek to their ranks as well after activating his Braga release clause.

Hornicek is 24 and Jaouen is 20, so Newcastle seem set up for the future in goal now. But Pope hasn’t gone anywhere yet.

Considering they’ve spent more than £40m combined on Hornicek and Jaouen, Pope might be third choice now.

At 35, he might have to get used to that kind of role. But Pope has been a Premier League regular for a number of seasons now; you could understand him settling for second choice, but not third in command.

Newcastle will let Pope leave this month, but time is running out for him to find somewhere to establish himself as number one again.

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Has he been replaced yet? Maybe not, but that might change soon.

So far in Man Utd’s midfield evolution this summer, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived. In theory, they’re the replacements for Casemiro (released) and Manuel Ugarte (injured).

But the word on the streets is still that United are in the market for a third new midfielder. And if they get one, where does that leave Mainoo?

Michael Carrick rates him more highly than Ruben Amorim, of that there’s no doubt. Mainoo got stuck last year and it took a big turn of events – namely a change of coach – for the academy graduate to force his way back into the first team.

The confidence Carrick has shown in him should prevent a repeat of last summer’s limbo, but that very much hinges on who United invest in for their next midfield addition.

There’s a theory that, despite the numbers adding up, Casemiro hasn’t been replaced with a like-for-like player yet. In which case, maybe Mainoo’s shirt is at risk after all.

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

Tottenham acted early in the transfer market this year. Must have had a relegation scare or something.

They spent the two biggest transfer fees in their history on shiny new midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. But so far, only one senior midfielder has left: Yves Bissouma, who was released at the end of his contract.

Of the remaining Spurs midfielders, the one with the biggest question mark over his future is Bergvall.

There’s no doubting the Swede’s talent and potential; the number and calibre of clubs interested is the clue.

But the 20-year-old hasn’t moved yet. Rumour has it that Roberto De Zerbi wants to keep him, despite only giving him one start since he took charge.

Bergvall might not be on the same page. The only way he’s going to fulfil his potential is playing regularly and that might not happen in north London.

He’s the kind of talent Spurs might come to regret giving up on, but they’ve shown earlier this summer that they’ll shift a promising talent for the right price with Luka Vuskovic’s move to Brighton.

But they’ll equally drive a hard bargain and it leaves Bergvall in limbo for now.

READ MORE: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season