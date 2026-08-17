Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has responded to speculation that he could move to Premier League champions Arsenal this summer.

After winning the Premier League last season and reaching the Champions League final, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta are determined to add quality over quantity.

Arsenal have so far brought in Illan Meslier (free, Leeds), Christos Tzolis (£34.12m, Club Brugge) and Bruno Guimaraes (£75m, Newcastle) this summer, while the Gunners made Piero Hincapie’s loan move from Bayer Leverkusen into a permanent deal.

Arteta and Berta are still looking to bring in some attacking quality ahead of the new season and Galatasaray’s Osimhen has been heavily linked.

The Daily Telegraph revealed last week that Arsenal have ‘held talks’ over a deal to buy Osimhen this summer and the striker’s ‘availability has been raised’.

Although Arsenal have ‘discussed’ a deal for the Nigeria international, the Gunners have not been ‘offered’ the player, who features below Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez on their shortlist.

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And the former Napoli striker has responded to the latest speculation over his future by declaring “I will take care of my business” after scoring twice in a home draw against Corum FK over the weekend.

Osimhen told reporters in Turkey: “There are always rumours in transfer seasons. I will take care of my business. I am focused on my job, then we will see and think further.”

A report from 343 Digital has brought quotes from Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, who has insisted that Osimhen won’t be sold for any price this summer.

Ozbek said: “I will not say ‘yes’ to any transaction that will harm Galatasaray or not benefit Galatasaray.

“What I said about Baris Alper Yilmaz, I am now saying even more strongly about Osimhen. No matter how much the price is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Osimhen “would be interested in a move” to Arsenal and that the Gunners could do a deal for around £60m.

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O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s a bit of a left-field move this one, excuse the pun, because Arsenal were looking for a left-sided attacker rather than a striker.

“But if Osimhen is available for that fee and he’s interested in a move to Arsenal, I’m sure it’s something that they’re actively exploring right now as well.

“There’s every possibility that Arsenal could do it, because I’m sure Osimhen himself would be interested in a move to the Premier League champions and a move to the Emirates.”

On what it could take to do a deal, O’Rourke added: “Yeah, the overall package of the deal is probably where it’ll really cost. I think the transfer fee won’t be too high. You’re probably looking at £60m plus, I think that Galatasaray would accept for him, but he’s on a huge deal over there in Turkey. I think it’s over £300,000 a week.

“So yeah, it would be a large outlay for Arsenal if they do go ahead and sign Osimhen. Really exciting move if they do bring him in because he’s been linked with moves to the Premier League for such a long time now, and nothing’s really ever happened with him before.”

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