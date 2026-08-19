Journalist Sam Tighe has reiterated that Zion Suzuki will be the new No.1 at Aston Villa, with options for Emi Martinez being assessed, and Villa looking at signing a £50million Tottenham man.

Villa have always wanted to keep Martinez no matter who came after him. In recent seasons, he’s had a lot of suitors, but has always remained at Villa Park.

Now, though, the club have confirmed the signing of Japan international Suzuki, and Tighe has reiterated claims he’s coming in to be the starter.

He said on Sky Sports (11:40, Wednesday, August 19) “Villa are bringing in Suzuki despite the fact that Martinez’s move to Juventus failed. He’s being brought in on the condition of being No.1.

“There was reporting that Suzuki’s move to PSG fell down for three reasons, one of which was he wasn’t particularly happy to be moved around on loan or not being given No.1 assurances.

“I think Suzuki has a very clear idea of what he’s going to be doing at Aston Villa.

“Villa need to find a solution for Emi Martinez. It doesn’t take a lot of money here, I think, to get him. The wages might be a problem. The real concern for Martinez and Villa is that I’m looking around for options and I’m struggling to find them.

“Juventus is off the table, could Atletico Madrid come back in? It’s possible but Jan Oblak is still there. They showed some interest last summer.

“Martinez didn’t want to go to Saudi last season, I don’t know if that changes this time around. Turkey’s always brought up but the big four in Turkey have all got goalkeepers.

“He’s not going to go there when Ederson plays for Fenerbahce, Besiktas have just signed Alexander Nubel, for example. I’m scratching around for options here, as the club will be.

“But looks like they’re pressing on with Suzuki regardless and they’re trying to take control of the situation and not be caught short if Emi Martinez decides that he wants to go.”

Villa want to sign Pape Sarr

Villa are continuing to look at new signings this summer, too, and it’s reported they’ve got Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr in their sights.

Caught Offside states Spurs would consider selling Sarr if a suitable offer was received, amid enquiries about his availability.

Al-Ahli have enquired, while Villa and Brentford are keeping tabs on him.

The report states that though a £30million price tag has previously been floated, Tottenham now value Sarr closer to £50million, knowing they have significant negotiating power, as they don’t have to sell, and the Senegal international is contracted until 2030.

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