Romano finally gives ‘here we go’ to next Liverpool transfer with ‘medical being planned’

Liverpool and Inter Milan have now agreed a €35m package for Curtis Jones with a medical being planned, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers to Tottenham and Real Madrid respectively, while Mohamed Salah has also joined Turkish giants Trabzonspor.

Liverpool will be wary of losing many other first-team players from last season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign under Arne Slot, who was sacked and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Jones, who was in and out of Slot’s side last term, is now keen to leave Anfield this summer with Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan showing interest.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported early in the summer that Liverpool ‘do not want to lose Jones — the only Scouser in the team — but will reluctantly sanction a sale if he asks for a move and a suitable offer is on the table’.

Iraola had even hinted that Jones could stay at Liverpool by praising the midfielder in pre-season, he said: “I rate Curtis very highly.

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“For me he is a great, great player and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.

“It’s very important that he’s scouse, that he’s from here. I also like the personality. From the outside at least he looks like a player with good character and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time.”

However, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Inter Milan were ready to make another offer for the Liverpool midfielder this week.

Romano posted on his X account: ‘Inter are preparing a new bid for Curtis Jones as he remains the top target in midfield since January.

‘More contacts will take place soon as Inter spoke to his camp again and new bid is not linked to any other exit.

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‘All depends on club to club agreement with #LFC.’

Liverpool and Inter Milan ‘agree’ fee for Jones – Romano

And Romano revealed on Wednesday that a deal had now been ‘agreed’ between the clubs and the Italian gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Inter agree deal to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool, here we go! Verbal agreement in place at €35m package fee from #LFC, agreement also with the player and medical being planned next.’

Jones was set for another season on and off the bench at Liverpool, which was unacceptable to the player, and now it looks like he’ll be heading to Italy.

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