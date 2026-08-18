Fabrizio Romano declares next Man Utd midfield signing link as ‘fake news’

Fabrizio Romano insists it is “absolutely impossible” for Man Utd to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already brought in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as new midfield signings from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Atalanta’s Ederson was close to being a third midfield signing before a deal collapsed over medical concerns, and now Man Utd are looking elsewhere for another player in that position.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who recently picked up an injury, and Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are among the names linked but a deal for any of those three seems unlikely.

Reports emerged on social media in the last couple of days that Barcelona and Spain star Gavi could be a target for Man Utd – but Romano has completely dismissed the possibility of a deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you sent me Gavi to Man Utd. Absolutely fake news. I don’t know where this is coming from. Many of you sent me on Twitter, but Gavi is not leaving Barcelona. Absolutely impossible.

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“Barcelona are more than happy with Gavi. I would not be surprised if in the next months Gavi and Barcelona start discussing a new contract. It’s not something imminent, so I don’t want to throw out things that are not happening today, tomorrow or in a few days.

“But, I mean, in the next few months, I would not be surprised to see a conversation between Gavi and Barca over a new contract.

“But in general, Barca are super happy with Gavi. Gavi is super happy with Barca. Rodri joining Barca is only good news for Gavi. Gavi and Rodri have an excellent relationship, and so it doesn’t mean that Rodri is going to Barca and so Gavi wants to go. It’s not true at all, and Gavi is staying.”

Next two signings at Man Utd?

The Sun‘s Dane Massey insists that Man Utd could potentially turn their attention to Fulham’s Sander Berge for their third midfielder, while Joaquin Seys at Club Brugge is a target at left-back.

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Massey wrote on The Sun‘s blog: ‘Sander Berge and Joaquin Seys have emerged as cost-effective options for Manchester United.

‘The Red Devils could turn to cheaper options for their final summer additions as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen both midfield and left-back.

‘The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Lewis Hall have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but their respective deals could prove too expensive.

‘Fulham midfielder Sander Berge has emerged as one potential alternative in the middle of the park, while Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys is another option at left-back.’

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