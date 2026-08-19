Ezri Konsa has been warned the ramifications of moving to Arsenal from Aston Villa

Arsenal have an agreement in place to sign Ezri Konsa, after Aston Villa were told to warn him a move could affect his standing within the England set-up.

Konsa has played for Villa for seven seasons, racking up 286 appearances in that time. He’s come to be one of the most well-respected defenders in England, also making 28 appearances for the Three Lions, for whom he was an integral member of the team who reached the 2026 World Cup semi-final.

As a result of his recent performances, Arsenal have been sniffing around Konsa all summer.

But Villa have stood firm on their £60million valuation, and the Gunners had been reluctant to spend that on the Villa man.

But now, insiders have revealed the deal for Konsa to head to the Premier League champions is done.

Per The Athletic, a deal is agreed for a £51million deal, with add-ons on top of that fee.

The defender is said to have said his goodbyes to his Villa team-mates on Wednesday, with his medical set for Thursday.

Konsa sent England warning

Prior to the deal being completed, former Villa scout Bryan King told the Midlands outfit to warn Konsa about his England future.

He told Football Insider: “I would say to Konsa: ‘Now listen, mate, you’re playing for England, you’ve got that cap because you played well, you’ve got that position to play for England because of the performances you’ve done with Aston Villa.’

“‘Now, let’s get the job done this season.’ I want to see Aston Villa, if in their thinking, they should be finishing second or third here, not fourth or fifth. They should be finishing second, third.

“They should be challenging Manchester City here. But, I think it’s a very, very strange transfer summer they’ve had, to let such good players go.”

Villa have already sold Morgan Rogers for £117million this summer, while our friends at TEAMtalk report aware that Ollie Watkins is open to heading to Al-Hilal.

There is also speculation over the exit of Emi Martinez, after Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was signed as the club’s new No.1.

Konsa, Watkins and Martinez all exiting the club in quick succession would see a host of the players who have built the Premier League success of Villa since they last returned from the Championship gone.

While replacements will be sought, that could be detrimental to the club’s chances of success.

READ MORE: Aston Villa set sights on £50m Tottenham man after Suzuki joins as No.1, with Martinez options low