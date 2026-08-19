Arsenal have wrapped up the signing of Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa and multiple top sources state their next two arrivals could come via Manchester United.

Konsa, 28, will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of completing his permanent switch to Arsenal. The Gunners are paying £51m plus add-ons for a defender who is at the peak of his powers.

Arsenal’s desire to land yet another defender stemmed from both Williams Saliba (back) and Jurrien Timber (groin) being sidelined through injury.

Konsa can play centre-back or right-back and adds even more depth to what is already by far the strongest and deepest rearguard in the Premier League.

Arsenal hope to sign a superstar-calibre left winger, and budget permitting, a potent new striker too.

But while the Gunners are clearly in win-now mode, they aren’t taking their eye off the ball with regards to the longer-term.

The Telegraph broke news on Wednesday of Arsenal working on a double raid on Man Utd’s academy.

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Arsenal confident of signing two Man Utd youngsters

The pair in their sights are 19-year-old winger James Scanlon and 20-year-old right-back Habeeb Ogunneye.

What’s more, The Telegraph insisted Arsenal are ‘growing in confidence’ they’ll succeed in completing both deals.

A subsequent update from The Athletic verified these claims, stating: ‘Arsenal are working to complete the signings of Manchester United academy players James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye.

‘The north London club are confident of finalising deals for both Scanlon, a 19-year-old winger, and 20-year-old right-back Ogunneye.’

Losing both players would be a bitter pill to swallow for United, not least because of where they’d be heading.

Furthermore, the pair played starring roles in United’s successful campaign in Under-19s football last term.

The Athletic concluded: ‘Both Scanlon and Ogunneye were part of United’s successful under-18s campaign that season, winning the U18 Premier League National title and the U18 Premier League Cup, as well as finishing as regional league champions.’

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