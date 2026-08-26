Romano provides update on Man City ‘hijack’ for Gakpo as one condition gives Tottenham ‘no chance’

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham are still leading the race to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool but Man City continue to attempt to hijack their “agreement”.

Spurs have already brought in seven new signings with an £85m deal to sign Savinho from City going through on Tuesday to take their spending well over £300m this summer.

Tottenham also signed Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Their next signing of Omar Marmoush is on course for completion with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming on Wednesday that the Egyptian had been given permission to complete a medical.

Adding more detail on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano gave details on when we can expect a Marmoush announcement: “Important to say, Omar Marmoush has the green light from Manchester City to undergo a medical at Tottenham since Sunday evening. And that remains the case.

“Then I understand, guys, when you go in the final days in panic because you want a final confirmation, I absolutely understand the fans’ position.

READ: Tottenham turn to Algeria international as Liverpool rule out Gakpo transfer

“But guys, Savinho got a green light for travel, medical tests and contract signing on Friday night.

“The situation of Omar Marmoush is that there is a verbal agreement. It’s a loan with obligation to buy. It’s £50 million. There is authorisation.

“So everything is on track. Just waiting for the formal steps. To announce these deals can take some time. Look at Baleba, it took four days. Look at Savinho, look at these deals. Look at Nico Gonzalez.”

‘It’s two wingers or no chance’ for Tottenham – Romano

And Tottenham are hoping their next signing could be Liverpool winger Gakpo but Romano has revealed that Man City are still pushing to hijack the deal.

Romano added: “Talking about Cody Gakpo, guys, I maintain my information. Cody Gakpo has an agreement on personal terms with Tottenham since July. So Tottenham have an agreement with Gakpo and Tottenham are ready to give Gakpo what he wants.

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“On the other side, Manchester City yesterday, Monday, had a meeting with the agents of Cody Gakpo. But at the moment, still nothing agreed or done between Manchester City and Gakpo.

“So let’s maintain Tottenham there and then Manchester City also meeting with the agents. What’s the story on Gakpo? We have to understand if Liverpool will give the green light to the exit or not.

“Because this depends on Liverpool getting two wingers. If Liverpool can get two wingers, Gakpo can go to Tottenham or to Man City.

“Tottenham have an agreement with Gakpo, Man City at the moment not yet. Let’s see if they can hijack.

“And then, it’s important to mention that for Liverpool, it’s two wingers or no chance to give the green light.”

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