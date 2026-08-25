Liverpool have no intention of allowing Cody Gakpo to leave this summer to Tottenham or anywhere else and could wait until the January transfer window to sell, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to bring in two more wingers before the transfer deadline on September 1 with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh emerging as their top two options to improve on both sides.

Many outlets have reported that if they sign both players then Liverpool will allow Gakpo to leave Anfield with the Netherlands international open to moving to Tottenham.

Spurs already have an agreement over personal terms with Gakpo and Romano insisted in his update earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool “are not selling” the Dutchman “until they get two wingers”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The meeting for Cody Gakpo took place, but do not forget that Tottenham have an agreement with the player.

“Tottenham agreed personal terms with Gakpo. So now we have to see if Man City will be able to kind of hijack this agreement between Tottenham and Cody Gakpo on the contract and try to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

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“But also do not forget that Liverpool are not selling Cody Gakpo until they get two wingers on the market. The top target is Bradley Barcola and then one more.”

Despite Romano hinting that Liverpool are ready to sell Gakpo if two wingers arrive, our friends at TEAMtalk are insisting that Liverpool ‘have no intention of allowing the Netherlands international to leave this summer’.

Man City have now joined the race for Gakpo ‘as a possible replacement’ for Omar Marmoush, who is set to join Tottenham in the coming days.

The report adds: ‘The Dutchman is understood to be attracted to Tottenham because Spurs have given him assurances that he would be central to De Zerbi’s plans, with the intention of using him predominantly as a No.9.

‘However, Liverpool sources point to the weekend as further evidence of just how highly Iraola rates Gakpo, with the Spaniard impressed by his attitude and having now made it clear he wants to keep the Dutchman around irrespective of who else the Reds sign before the window slams shut.’

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It is understood that Liverpool ‘may insist on keeping Gakpo until at least the January window, even if the player continues to push for a move’ with Hugo Ekitike currently out injured.

Liverpool ‘need to resist any temptation to cash in on Cody Gakpo’

The Athletic‘s James Pearce is hoping that Liverpool refuse all advances for Gakpo with the Netherlands international offering versality in the Reds attack.

Pearce wrote: ‘Even if [Liverpool] get Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola on board, they need to resist any temptation to cash in on Cody Gakpo, who has been pursued by Tottenham Hotspur.

‘Gakpo, who scored their first equaliser at St James’ Park with a clinical 20-yarder, provides the added value of being able to operate through the middle as well as off the left, so the Dutchman can deputise for Isak when required.’

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle agreed, he wrote: ‘Cody Gakpo was easily Liverpool’s most potent attacker here and looks anything but a player who would welcome a move away. Gakpo surely cannot be sold.’

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