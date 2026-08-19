Tottenham to spend over £450m with triple signing next after Ornstein, Romano updates

The stunning amount Tottenham must pay to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City has come to light, and if adding Cody Gakpo too, Spurs’ summer spend will rocket past £450m.

Tottenham have already spent £237m on the triple signing of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali so far in this window. But if Roberto De Zerbi gets his way, there’ll be another triple coup before long.

De Zerbi and Spurs are aligned in believing the club needs a radical overhaul in the final third.

Accordingly, Tottenham plan to sign new starters at left wing, right wing and striker. Essentially, they want a brand new front three.

On Wednesday evening, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news of Tottenham ‘advancing’ in discussions with Man City for the double signing of Savinho and Marmoush. Personal terms with Savinho are already in place.

Ornstein didn’t mention how much the pair would cost, and of late, Savinho’s price tag has been a hot topic.

Reports throughout the summer claimed Savinho would cost around £65m if joining Spurs. More recently, The Times claimed City are now demanding £85m.

In any case, a fresh update from talkSPORT, which was backed up and promoted by trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has revealed the combined asking price for Savinho and Marmoush is £150m.

They explained: ‘Although any potential deal is yet to be finalised, discussions between the clubs are advancing with City prepared to sanction move for both players if the north London side are prepared to stump up around £150million.’

Whether that would mean Savinho is costing £85m and Marmoush £65m, or whether it’s £75m apiece doesn’t really matter given Spurs want both players anyway.

New Tottenham front three – Gakpo, Marmoush, Savinho

The third player in this story, Cody Gakpo, has agreed personal terms with Spurs too. He’s valued by Liverpool at £70m, with the Reds using Anthony Gordon’s £69m transfer to Barcelona as a benchmark.

There had been claims Liverpool might U-turn on selling the Dutchman after his stellar showings in pre-season.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano remains adamant Gakpo can leave Liverpool if the Reds get two more wingers in the building. The pair they want both play for PSG – Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Romano stated: “For Cody Gakpo, Tottenham remain in conversations. I know in the last 24, 48 hours, the rumours around the story are that the deal is not happening, the deal is off, the deal is not going through.

“But my understanding is that the negotiation for Cody Gakpo to Tottenham is still ongoing. Cody Gakpo is open to joining Tottenham and personal terms are not a problem.

“So the deal remains on. The deal remains underway and Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur is still absolutely on.

“Then they need to reach a financial agreement, and that’s not a detail. Remember that if Gakpo is going to Tottenham, Liverpool will sign two wingers, top target Bradley Barcola plus one.

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“So it’s still a long story in a short time because now there are less than two weeks of the summer transfer window. We’ll be following the situation. These days, anything can happen.

“But what I can guarantee at this time on Tuesday is that nothing has changed yet. There is no deal off. The conversation remains ongoing and we have to follow the situation to understand what’s going to happen.”

If Spurs do add Marmoush, Savinho and Gakpo to Van Hecke, Fernandes and Tonali (£457m combined), they’d be one more half-decent signing away from spending over half a billion pounds in a single window.

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