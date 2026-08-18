Serious Cody Gakpo to Tottenham doubts emerge amid £85m talks for second winger

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The chances of Cody Gakpo securing a move from Liverpool to Tottenham Hotspur have dropped following an important update from a transfer reporter, though the north London side remain locked in discussions for Manchester City’s Savinho.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks. The transfer would help Liverpool to fund deals for Paris Saint-Germain winger duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, who could cost around £155million combined.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Spurs have agreed personal terms with Gakpo. Their report added that the Dutch star has informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, with Spurs planning an opening offer worth £60m.

However, Alex Crook of talkSPORT has cast serious doubt over the prospective move.

He said (via Last Word on Spurs): “I don’t think it will happen. Speaking to sources at Liverpool they think he’s had a good pre-season under Iraola, they think he’s a player that Iraola can get the best out of.

“I think he probably would be open to the move, but at the moment that’s not one I expect to happen between now and deadline day.”

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Crook’s comments contradict an earlier report from CaughtOffside that claimed Gakpo and Curtis Jones’ Liverpool exits are ‘getting closer’.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants the club to sign both Gakpo and Savinho, though he may just have to settle for one of those players.

The Times state that Spurs remain in negotiations with City for Savinho, having failed to sign him last summer.

City are open to selling the Brazilian even though he penned a new contract with them in October.

The Daily Mail reported in July that Spurs were set to finalise Savinho’s capture at the second time of asking for £65m.

But The Times report that City are actually holding out for an even larger fee of £85m. This means Spurs will have to significantly improve their bid to reach an agreement.

Spurs have already signalled their big ambitions in the transfer market with record-breaking deals for Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, so they are likely to meet Savinho’s new £85m price tag, even if it is an inflated fee.

Spurs have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

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