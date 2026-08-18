The striker coach of a recent Tottenham exit feels he’ll soon be a £100million player, and could be the heir to Harry Kane, and he’s been sold for a fraction of that price.

Spurs have been on a big spending spree this summer. They’ve parted with around £230million, and with speculation remaining over the potential signings of Cody Gakpo and/or Savinho, there’s likely more to come.

Tottenham have made some space in the budget with a few sales, ranging in stature.

The big exits are those of Luka Vuskovic, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence, while youngsters such as Will Lanskhear and Alfie Devine have brought in smaller fees.

Lankshear, a striker, was sold to Middlesbrough for £10million, potentially rising to £20m, and has already scored three goals in two games for his new club.

Striker coach Scott Chickleday, who’s worked with the 21-year-old for the past couple of years, feels the former Tottenham striker has a huge ceiling.

He told Sky Sports: “Sometimes you come out of the session and you are like, this one is special. You just get that feeling.”

“It is his mentality. He wants to be the best. He wants to be the No 1 striker in England. And then obviously he wants to be the No 1 in the world too. And I really would not be surprised in two years’ time if he is Harry Kane’s replacement.

“I do not want to talk about moves at the minute because Middlesbrough will probably kill me. He has only been there five minutes. But I think he is two moves away from being a £100m striker if he keeps developing and doing well – and I think he will.”

Tottenham have matching rights for Lankshear

Having sold Lankshear for an initial £10million, Tottenham did not insert a buyback clause for the striker. After two games, that now looks like a mistake, as his value could indeed skyrocket.

They do, however, have matching rights for his next move. Essentially, Spurs are able to match whatever fee any other club wants to pay for the Englishman.

If he continues in his current vein of form and his value does begin to rise, that could see Tottenham paying more than they envisioned to bring him back.

But should he start to show shades of being the type of player Kane was for them, they’ll surely want to bring Lankshear back.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed at the time of his transfer to Middlesbrough that the youngster had made it clear he wanted regular first-team football, and so Tottenham allowed him to leave for a promotion-chasing Championship side.

But that was evidently with an eye on him returning down the line, with the sense that he could become a £100million player already felt around football.

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