A Premier League rival has had an offer knocked back for Tottenham striker Richarlison, per a Spurs account on X, and their manager insists “quite a few players” need to be added.

For a month or so, Spurs have been looking at adding to their attack. They remain in pursuit of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho.

Should a new striker be signed, multiple reports have suggested one of the current Tottenham corps will be let go.

Richarlison was the better out of he and Dominic Solanke last season, but the latter was often injured, and there’s a sense his ceiling could be higher.

Tottenham account @szyexcl, with over 50,000 followers on X, reports Everton have had a bid rejected by Tottenham for Richarlison, who played 152 games for the Toffees between 2018-2022.

There is no suggestion what the value of that bid was, just that it’s below Spurs’ valuation.

However, it is said that the Brazilian striker would be open to a return to Everton.

Moyes wants more at Everton

The Toffees have so far signed five players this summer, in Brennan Johnson, Merlin Rohl, Tyrique George, Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard.

Manager David Moyes has detailed how they want more.

He told Sky Sports: “We’re still needing quite a few players to add to the squad. I’d like to do more if possible, we need to see how the remaining few weeks go.

“I’m pleased with the players we’ve brought in. You have to remember that two of them were already here last year, so we’ve just made them permanent. I think it will take Hayden a little bit of time to adapt from the Championship to the Premier League, which quite often it does with players coming from the Championship.

“Christian is very experienced and will help us replace Idrissa Gana [Gueye]. Unfortunately, he’s injured at the moment, and Brennan’s just come in off the back of a swap deal for Dwight [McNeil].

“We’re putting things together, but we certainly feel behind the scenes that we’ve got a long way to go and want to do an awful lot more.”

Asked which areas he’d like to recruit in, Moyes said: “I’m not going to tell you. But we’re well aware of what’s required and we’re working hard to try and make it happen.”

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