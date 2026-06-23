Richarlison has been deemed a player needed to be sold by Tottenham this summer

An ex-Tottenham scout has “no love” for an attacker who needs to be sold this summer, and feels his manager has “realised what he’s like.”

Spurs were one of the worst sides in the Premier League last season. That they survived on the very last shows how poor they had been prior to that point.

There was hardly an area of the squad which impressed for long, but the attackers were particularly poor, with only Richarlison reaching double figures.

But for Bryan King, who was formerly a scout at the north London club, the Brazilian has to go, and there’s a reason he’s not at the World Cup this summer.

He told Tottenham News: “I’ve got no love for Richarlison. He wasn’t good enough to go to the World Cup and I think [Carlo] Ancelotti has realised what he’s like.

“Tottenham have to get him out, I would have had him gone last summer. He doesn’t look right at Tottenham and if they want to bring in a striker of quality, they have to get rid.

“They aren’t going to get their money back on him, that’s for sure.”

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Tottenham are indeed looking at strikers, though it doesn’t appear to be the priority, with midfield men Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes high on the agenda after the defence was sorted.

But there remain links with Igor Thiago, who scored 22 goals in a de facto debut Premier League season with Brentford.

Thiago did make the Brazil World Cup squad that Richarlison did not, so would evidently be an upgrade on his compatriot.

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But he’s believed to be worth £69million in Brentford’s eyes, and Richarlison, with only a year left on his deal and no huge body of work behind him with Spurs, will not be sold for that.

If a move is to take place for Thiago, it will not be funded by the sale of his fellow Brazilian.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have linked Richarlison with his former side Everton, though there is no suggestion from sources on how much the Toffees would be willing to pay to bring him back to the club after four seasons away with Spurs.

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