Chelsea delight as Real Madrid make ‘dramatic’ U-turn on Argentina midfielder

Chelsea have been made aware that they have the chance to bring Nico Paz to Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid ready to sell the attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Paz has been on the books of Como since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Real Madrid.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder, who is playing at the 2026 World Cup, is under contract at Como until the summer of 2028.

Madrid have a buy-back clause of €9million (£7.75m) in Paz’s contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported back in November 2025 that Madrid’s plan regarding Paz was to trigger the buy-back clause and make him part of the first team for the 2026/27 campaign.

It was also in November 2025 that Chelsea’s interest in Paz emerged, as the Como star continued to shine in Serie A.

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Chelsea get chance to sign Nico Paz from Real Madrid

The door has now opened for Chelsea to swoop in and sign Paz for their new manager, Xabi Alonso, who left his role as the Madrid boss in January 2026.

According to TEAMtalk, Paz ‘could unexpectedly become available this summer after a dramatic change’ in Madrid’s ‘thinking’.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that the return of Jose Mourinho as the manager of the Spanish and European giants has ‘significantly altered the landscape’.

There is admiration from Mourinho for Paz, but the Portuguese manager does not see the 21-year-old as ‘a natural fit’ for his system at Los Blancos.

Madrid could still trigger’s Paz’s buy-back clause, but they would then put the youngster on the market for €60million (£51.7m).

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This is where Chelsea come in, with the report claiming that the Blues and Arsenal ‘have been alerted to developments’.

TEAMtalk has further stated: ‘Both London rivals have been kept informed of the changing situation, although sources indicate it is Tottenham who are currently showing the strongest interest among the Premier League clubs monitoring the player.’

There is interest in Paz from Inter Milan as well, with Como manager Cesc Fabregas, too, keen on keeping the attacker in his team for next season.

Paz has scored 19 goals and given 17 assists in 75 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

In late May, Como manager Fabregas publicly said that he wants Paz to stay, with the Italian club having qualified for the Champions League next season.

Marca quoted the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder as saying: “He is a very important player for our growth.

“We have grown with him, and he with us.

“It is an important match, we will see what happens, but our wish is for him to stay with us,”

Earlier in May, Fabregas said: “Nico is 50% a Como player, but he is ours.

“The only club that can say anything is Real Madrid.

“If I can say one thing, I know it for certain: Nico Paz will not play for Inter.

“Either he returns to Real Madrid or he plays for Como next year.”

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