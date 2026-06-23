Tottenham making ‘phone calls’ for €95m attacking duo as De Zerbi has ‘eight signings lined up’

Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are actively trying to sign Cody Gakpo and Franco Mastantuono from Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively, according to reports, as Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi plans to make as many as eight new additions to his squad.

Spurs have already made three major signings so far in the summer transfer window, with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke all joining the north London club.

Tottenham are not going to stop there, though, with manager De Zerbi determined to get the team back to competing for the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

The Italian manager wants to enhance Tottenham’s attack, with Liverpool winger Gakpo and Madrid star Mastantuono now on the north London club’s radar.

Tottenham are already in talks with Liverpool over Gakpo, who could leave the Reds this summer.

Why De Zerbi wants Cody Gakpo at Tottenham

According to TuttoSport, De Zerbi is personally keen on a summer deal for the Netherlands international winger, who is starring at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

READ: Man Utd directly tell Real Madrid midfielder’s ‘agents’ about ‘strong interest’ in signing him

While claiming that ‘Tottenham have eight signings lined up’, the Italian publication has reported: ‘De Zerbi would like to sign striker Cody Gakpo, who risks losing his focus in Liverpool’s new project led by Iraola.

‘That’s why the first phone calls have already been made from London in an attempt to secure him.

‘In De Zerbi’s 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, the Dutchman would be perfect as an attacking winger on the left flank.

‘The same position he plays for Ronald Koeman’s national team: allowing him to target hapless defenders with his deadly runs, but also to cut back to shoot with his preferred foot (the right).’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has said that Liverpool have not made a final decision on Gakpo’s future.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “There is an appreciation from Tottenham for Cody Gakpo.

“That’s true. He is one of the players they appreciate.

“I told you in a video I think here a few weeks ago that the situation on Gakpo was moving because there are clubs interested.

“But this story about Cody Gakpo completely depends on what Liverpool want to do.

“Liverpool are yet to decide anything.

“At the moment, (Liverpool) are not opening doors to his exit.

“Also, very happy with his performances at the World Cup, so Liverpool, the club, together with a new coach, Andoni Iraola, they will be deciding together about Gakpo and will make a plan to decide about Cody Gakpo.

“At the moment, the doors are not open, so Liverpool are not negotiating for an exit of Gakpo.

“There is interest from Tottenham, but waiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do for the Dutch winger.”

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV in January 2023 for a fee up to €50million (£43m).

Tottenham also interested in Franco Mastantuono

Sport has reported Tottenham’s desire to sign Mastantuono, too.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho ‘does not count on’ ‘Mastantuono ‘in his new project and has made this clear to’ his bosses at Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has revealed: ‘Real Madrid leaked their idea and began receiving calls from interested clubs willing to accept a loan.

‘His agency, Area Sport Team, headed by Augusto Fernandez, also started looking for destinations.’

Madrid’s ‘conditions’ are a two-year loan deal for Mastantuono, with the signing club to pay half of his salary.

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in the Argentina international, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

However, Mastantuono wants to join a club in the Champions League, which rules out a move to Tottenham.

The 18-year-old joined Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025 after Los Blancos trigged the release clause of €45m (£39m) in his contract at the Argentine club.

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