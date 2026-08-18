Chelsea have found their Enzo Fernandez replacement in the Premier League as Man City refuse to back down, according to reports.

The Citizens were told by Chelsea that they had until 5pm last Friday to launch a serious offer for Fernandez or not sign him at all this summer.

Man City are in the process of selling Rodri to Barcelona and Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that he expects Enzo Maresca’s side to still make a move for Fernandez before the transfer deadline.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City are still thinking of Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

“Man City are not giving up on Enzo Fernandez, even after the deadline. The deadline passed on Friday, which means that now any club interested in Enzo Fernandez, and in this case it’s Manchester City, because it’s going to be Manchester City negotiating with Chelsea, Man City know that they have to negotiate now.

“There is no longer a verbal agreement on the exit. It’s something that they have in their hands. So now it’s Chelsea deciding, it’s Chelsea evaluating the situation.

READ: Chelsea lead Spurs, Real Madrid as biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

“Now it’s going to be important to understand more on this story because it’s on Chelsea to decide the price, but Manchester City are still there. Manchester City are still calling the agent of the player. Manchester City are still in contact.

“Manchester City lost the game against Arsenal and it’s very clear that Manchester City need signings. So I expect two things from Man City.

“The first one, close Ayyoub Bouaddi. Manchester City have an agreement with Bouaddi on personal terms and they are expected also to advance with Lille to close the deal in the next hours. It could be any moment. But Bouaddi is expected to go to Manchester City very soon. It’s a matter of time.

“And then Enzo Fernandez. Enzo Fernandez… I expect City to try again. Then we have to see what Chelsea will do. We have to see what the player will do.

“Because at the moment, Chelsea still send a very clear message: ‘We are in control. We decide. And we will be happy to keep him.'”

Could Chelsea go back in for Alex Scott?

Chelsea already made a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott earlier in the transfer window, but were told the Englishman wasn’t for sale, but now The Metro insists that ‘could yet test the water again unchallenged’ after Arsenal and Manchester United signed other targets.

READ: Big Six squad depth test: First and second-choice XIs underline ridiculous Arsenal dominance

Another player who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer is Liam Delap after a poor first season at Chelsea, with Newcastle United interested in a deal.

Football Insider have revealed that Delap is ‘open to the idea’ of joining the Magpies this summer and ‘would not be put off by the existing competition in the Newcastle squad’.

The report adds: ‘Xabi Alonso does not see the youngster as part of his long-term plans, and recently left him out of Chelsea’s final pre-season game against Real Sociedad.

‘Delap is almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, and Newcastle are a firm part of the race to sign him.’

Newcastle join Everton and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Delap this summer with reports indicating that Chelsea are looking for around £50m.

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