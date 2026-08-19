Manchester City are in talks to sell a second midfielder after Tijjani Reijnders

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Newcastle are in talks to sign a Manchester City midfielder after the Citizens sold Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah.

Midfield moves are dominant at City at the moment. Rodri has left for Barcelona and now Reijnders has followed him out the door to Al-Qadsiah.

Another midfielder could soon leave, with Newcastle in talks to sign Nico Gonzalez.

Transfer insider Romano has revealed contact is likely to continue for that move.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Absolutely, they need to replace Bruno Guimaraes. They tried for several midfielders: [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg decided at the moment to stay at Marseille, then they had some contact for [Joao] Palhinha.

“They consider several options. I think now, Nico for sure is the most prominent name on their shortlist. They had contacts with the agents, they had contacts with Manchester City, from what I’m hearing, Man City are not closing the door to the exit of Nico.

“Then, the valuation has to be met, because obviously Man City are short of midfielders at this point. They will add more midfielders for sure, but still, for Nico they make an important valuation.

“There will be contacts between Newcastle and Man City again today and I think in the next 24/48 hours to try advance on this deal.

“For Palhinha, he’s also on Newcastle list, but not a top priority now, and for Palhinha there is now also Benfica pushing a lot, so maybe Palhinha is not returning to the Premier League.”

Reijnders exit confirmed

Reijnders’ exit to Al-Qadsiah has been confirmed on Wednesday, with City earning around £50million – slightly above what they paid for the Dutchman from AC Milan a year ago.

The departing midfielder has signed a contract with the Saudi side until 2031.

That exit means City have now made around £164million from sales this summer, and should Gonzalez also leave, that would mean for even more coming in.

Tottenham are also known to be advancing in talks for Savinho and Omar Marmoush, so City’s bank balance could be healthily boosted soon.

That bodes well in their attempts to sign Enzo Fernandez this summer. They were set a deadline of 5pm on Friday (August 14) to come to an agreement with Chelsea for his £120million transfer.

With that deadline passed, that fee has gone out of the window, but it’s believed there’s still a chance City can land the Portuguese midfielder.

With more money to come, the Manchester outfit could find it easier to land Fernandez soon.

READ MORE: Man City ‘open talks’ to sign Chelsea replacement for Enzo Fernandez