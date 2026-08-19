Harry Kane reaches decision on joining Man Utd or Tottenham – ‘that itch’

Harry Kane has been linked with moves to Man Utd and Tottenham.

Harry Kane has explained his reasoning after deciding whether or not to return to the Premier League by way of Manchester United or Tottenham this summer.

Kane is arguably the No 1 striker in world football right now, with only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe capable of disputing that claim.

Since leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has done exactly what you’d expect – tear Bundesliga defences apart.

However, the 33-year-old has also made light of Champions League defences too, scoring 33 times in 38 UCL appearances for Bayern.

There’s always been a sense Kane could return to the Premier League, with the lure of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record an obvious one.

Kane left the EPL with 213 goals to his name, much to Shearer’s relief who still holds top spot on 260. Wayne Rooney (208) is the only other player to break the 200-goal barrier in the Premier League era.

Last week, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed that Man Utd and Tottenham were willing to make a move for Kane this summer.

The report stated: ‘Tottenham have also kept the door open to a sensational reunion.

‘The pull of a return to the club will always exist for Kane and Spurs have made it clear that bringing their record goalscorer back remains something they would like to explore, particularly with Roberto De Zerbi now in charge.

‘However, despite the interest from Barcelona and Tottenham and Manchester United’s willingness to consider a deal – with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe known to be an admirer – Kane has not been chasing a move.’

More recently, news broke of Kane’s representatives holding shock talks with Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

But per Fabrizio Romano, the likeliest outcome is Kane simply pens fresh terms at Bayern Munich.

And according to the player himself, he no longer has any real desire to return to the Premier League, thus ruling out moves to Man Utd and Tottenham.

READ NEXT: Romano drops huge Gakpo to Tottenham update after Liverpool ‘deal off’ claim

Harry Kane explains why he won’t return to England

In quotes carried by journalist Henry Winter, Kane said after receiving his European Golden Shoe award: “When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I’d definitely be coming back. That itch isn’t there as much anymore.

“I’m extremely happy here in Munich. It’s opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England. It’s made me appreciate European football even more.

“With the team we have here, with the manager (Vincent Kompany). My family are really settled here. It’s just about being in the best place possible.

“I never say never but, for now, I’m concentrating on Bayern Munich and we’ll see what the future holds.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd set to mock our predictions if they sign Baleba to complete their midfield