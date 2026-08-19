Tottenham are ‘advancing’ on deals for a pair of Manchester City stars, per The Athletic, which could send their summer spending past £370million.

Spurs have already spent £230million this summer. Those signings were in midfield and defence, with Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke the big players to join.

In recent weeks, eyes have been firmly fixed on adding to the attack. That seems to be the difference between a solid season and a very competitive one, after two consecutive 17th-placed finishes.

Roberto De Zerbi promised a “bomba” signing in late July, and Spurs fans have been left waiting for who that might be.

But the boss might soon deliver on two fronts, as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports the club are ‘advancing’ in talks with City for attacking duo Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

The report notes how Tottenham pursued Savinho last summer, when a package of £43.3million was said to have been discussed.

Tottenham could spend over £370million

But recent reports have suggested City want £85million if they’re to part company with the Brazilian winger.

For Marmoush, who was signed for £59million in January 2025, there are suggestions that he’d cost around £56million – just below what he was signed for.

Together, that makes £141million, and adding that to the figure just shy of £230million already spent in north London this summer, that’s over £370million.

That would be Spurs’ record in a single year, going past the £272.2million they spent in 2023-24.

New signings have been a necessity after two very poor seasons, and De Zerbi appears to on the right track to put his side in a good spot for the coming campaign.

He said in July: “I think two, maybe three [new signings]. We have to see.

“[There is] zero pressure. You know why? Because one day the taxi man in London stopped me to congratulate me on the transfer market.

“He said, ‘Eh, you are spending a lot of money’. I said, ‘But who are you a fan of?’ Arsenal. You have spent the money for a long time in the last three or four years.

“I think Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, to stay at the top of the table, they have spent money.

“If you want to compete now, for the top of the Premier League, and to put Tottenham in the highest level, I think we need to bring top players, like we are doing.”

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