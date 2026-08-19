Romano drops dream Man Utd update with double signing expected after Baleba

Manchester United fans can expect their side to make two more high profile signings after Carlos Baleba, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The primary goal upon entering the summer transfer window at Man Utd was overhauling the midfield. Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos were signed in mid-July, though for over a month, updates on who’d be the third man were in curiously short supply.

Ultimately, the Red Devils have gone back in for a player they tried to sign one year ago – Carlos Baleba.

The agreement they struck on personal terms last August remains in place, and Man Utd opened the bidding to the tune of £60m plus £5m in add-ons on Wednesday.

That offer was rejected by Brighton, though numerous top sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano are insisting this deal will get done.

READ MORE: Comparing Carlos Baleba’s current wages with the rest of Man Utd’s squad

According to transfer guru Romano, the action with regards to arrivals won’t stop there.

Man Utd want left-back and striker after Carlos Baleba – Fabrizio Romano

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “This is absolutely not over. This is not over because Manchester United are expected to do more.

“Man Utd are moving on different targets, so I don’t think Man Utd in the market will be closed after Baleba.

“United keep looking at the left-back position, and we have to see what’s going to happen in the striker position if Joshua Zirkzee leaves.

“So for Man Utd it’s still going to be busy.”

If a more in-depth update from Romano earlier in the day is anything to go by, Zirkzee will be leaving Man Utd, meaning two more will follow Baleba into Old Trafford.

“We should keep an eye on Joshua Zirkzee,” Romano stated. “There is some movement around the Manchester United striker.

“There is some interest, again from Italy, but not only. If Manchester United, from now until the end of the window, decide to let Joshua Zirkzee go on loan with a buy clause, eventually there could be movements for the Dutch striker.

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“So let’s see what’s going to happen there. At the moment it’s about calls from clubs trying to understand the situation but Joshua Zirkzee could be an interesting name to follow from now until the end of the window, depending on the conditions of the deal.

“Obviously, if Zirkzee goes, for Man Utd that would mean one more striker, so one more player up front if Zirkzee goes. We have to see what’s going to happen.

“For Zirkzee, every single window there is movement and then he ends up staying. Let’s see what’s going to be the case in this story in this transfer window for the Dutch striker.”