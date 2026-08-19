Romano reveals ‘surprise’ Man Utd signing could join Baleba at Old Trafford

Man Utd could sign a new striker this summer if they allow Joshua Zirkzee to leave in a summer loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already got deals for Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans and Tynan Thompson over the line this summer.

However, Man Utd are still looking to add at least another central midfielder and a left-back if possible before the transfer deadline.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday in a huge update that Man Utd are now ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as their third signing in that position after the arrivals of Santos and Tielemans.

Man Utd forward Zirkzee has been attracting strong interest from Italy once again this window and Romano claims that there will be bids for the Dutchman if the Red Devils are open to loans with buy clauses.

If Zirkzee does leave in the summer transfer window, then Romano insists that Man Utd will make a “surprise” addition in the forward area.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We should keep an eye on Joshua Zirkzee. There is some movement around the Manchester United striker. There is some interest, again from Italy, but not only. If Manchester United, from now until the end of the window, decide to let Joshua Zirkzee go on loan with a buy clause, eventually there could be movements for the Dutch striker.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there. At the moment it’s about calls from clubs trying to understand the situation but Joshua Zirkzee could be an interesting name to follow from now until the end of the window, depending on the conditions of the deal. Obviously, if Zirkzee goes, for Man Utd that would mean one more striker, so one more player up front if Zirkzee goes. We have to see what’s going to happen.

“For Zirkzee, every single window there is movement and then he ends up staying. Let’s see what’s going to be the case in this story in this transfer window for the Dutch striker.”

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Romano added on Man Utd potentially bringing in a new striker: “Eventually for Man Utd it would be one more surprise, as the striker position was not something Man Utd were prioritising in this window. Now the focus was more on left-back and a central midfielder – but, if Zirkzee goes, striker could be a suprise position to follow.”

Zirkzee told Man Utd move was a ‘mistake’

Speaking earlier this year, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit insisted that Zirkzee had made a “mistake” moving to Man Utd and hopes he corrects the decision by returning to Italy this summer.

Gullit said in February: “Joshua Zirkzee made a mistake moving to Manchester United – he should have stayed in Italy.

“When he left Bologna, he should have gone to Juventus or AC Milan and stayed in Serie A. He arrived at United when there was a lot of bad energy around the club. It was the wrong time for him.

“There have been rumours that he could now leave United and go to Roma in the summer. I hope he makes that move, or at least join another club in Italy, because it is a much more suitable league for him.”

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