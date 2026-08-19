Man City ‘open talks’ to sign Chelsea replacement for Enzo Fernandez

Man City have ‘opened talks’ to attempt to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott ahead of Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The Citizens allowed Rodri to join Barcelona on Tuesday as the Spain international completed a move that could be worth €76m (£65m).

That means Man City are now short in central midfield with speculation that a move for Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi should accelerate after Rodri’s departure.

Man City are looking for another midfielder too with Enzo Maresca reportedly keen on bringing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez with him to the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Man City missing the 5pm deadline set by Chelsea for any bids for Fernandez, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reckons the Citizens will test the waters before the end of the transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City are still thinking of Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

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“Man City are not giving up on Enzo Fernandez, even after the deadline. The deadline passed on Friday, which means that now any club interested in Enzo Fernandez, and in this case it’s Manchester City, because it’s going to be Manchester City negotiating with Chelsea, Man City know that they have to negotiate now.

“There is no longer a verbal agreement on the exit. It’s something that they have in their hands. So now it’s Chelsea deciding, it’s Chelsea evaluating the situation.

“Now it’s going to be important to understand more on this story because it’s on Chelsea to decide the price, but Manchester City are still there. Manchester City are still calling the agent of the player. Manchester City are still in contact.

“Manchester City lost the game against Arsenal and it’s very clear that Manchester City need signings. So I expect two things from Man City.

“The first one, close Ayyoub Bouaddi. Manchester City have an agreement with Bouaddi on personal terms and they are expected also to advance with Lille to close the deal in the next hours. It could be any moment. But Bouaddi is expected to go to Manchester City very soon. It’s a matter of time.

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“And then Enzo Fernandez. Enzo Fernandez… I expect City to try again. Then we have to see what Chelsea will do. We have to see what the player will do.

“Because at the moment, Chelsea still send a very clear message: ‘We are in control. We decide. And we will be happy to keep him.'”

Man City have ‘opened talks’ to sign a Chelsea target

Man City are also exploring other avenues with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealing that the Premier League side have ‘opened talks’ over a deal to sign Bournemouth midfielder Scott, who is also a target for Chelsea.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#ManchesterCity are interested in Alex #Scott (born in 2003). Opened talks with #Bournemouth. #transfers #MCFC #afcb.’

A report on Wednesday hinted that Chelsea could go back in for Scott before the transfer deadline as a potential replacement for Fernandez.

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