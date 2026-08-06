Man Utd suffer huge double blow in hunt for third midfield signing as Ornstein drops update

Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been hit by a double blow in their hunt to sign another midfielder, as issues impacting Carlos Baleba and Aurelien Tchouameni are revealed.

The Red Devils are looking to build on a brilliant second half of the season under Michael Carrick by supporting the new head coach by bringing in new signings.

Midfield is the main area they’ve improved on so far with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arriving from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Man Utd were close to signing Ederson from Atalanta as their midfield signing this summer but that fell through at the last minute over medical concerns.

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Brighton’s Baleba and Roma’s Manu Kone are two of their top options as they look for one final midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd. There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

READ: £35m Tottenham star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd against De Zerbi’s wishes

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd. It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story. And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not.

“So, that’s the status around these players. That’s the status around these midfielders.”

Man Utd could miss out on Baleba and Tchouameni

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd target Baleba has picked up an ankle ligament injury that could see him miss the start of the Premier League season.

READ: Man Utd: Jacobs names three ‘most viable’ targets to be third midfield signing – ‘they can get’

Ornstein added: ‘Baleba is expected to spend a period on the sidelines but Brighton hope the problem is not a long-term one.’

On a potential move to Man Utd this summer, Ornstein noted: ‘Baleba had been the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United at the end of last season, but no move has materialised for the 22-year-old. United had broadly agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer and continued to track him during the 2025-26 season, but have instead moved for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to add to their midfield ranks.’

In a second blow in quick succession, Man City midfielder Rodri has now made it clear that he prefers a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid this summer, paving the way for Man Utd target Tchouameni to remain at the Bernabeu.

Reliable RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed on Thursday: ‘Rodri’s preference is to join Barcelona over Real Madrid, with both Manchester City and Real Madrid aware of the player’s stance. Barcelona have held a long-standing interest in the midfielder, which intensified following Frenkie de Jong’s injury.

‘The club believe Rodri would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system, while the player is understood to feel he would thrive in Barcelona’s style of play. Barcelona must now find the financial resources to make a deal possible. An offer in the region of €60–70m could be enough to satisfy Manchester City.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd set to pull plug on Lewis Hall transfer as another player heads for a medical