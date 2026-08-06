Reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed Manchester United’s three “most viable” targets to be their third midfield summer signing.

It has been widely reported in recent months that the Red Devils intend to make three midfield signings in this window.

This is understandable because they are short of options following Casemiro’s exit, while Manuel Ugarte has suffered a serious knee injury.

Man Utd have missed out on several targets, but they have invested around £85m to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

United’s third and final midfield signing is expected to be a defensive option, but they are linked with endless potential options, and it’s unclear whether they have a No.1 target.

Now, however, Jacobs has stated that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Fulham’s Sander Berge and AFC Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams are currently most likely to be Man Utd’s next midfield arrival.

“I think if they want Baleba, they can get Baleba. If they want Berge, they can get Berge. If they want Adams, they can get Adams,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

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“So those are the three most viable names, but there’s also the scenario now where it’s only two midfielders because they won’t panic buy a third.”

Of these possible signings, Baleba may be off the table because respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Thursday afternoon that the Brighton star is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Ornstein revealed: ‘Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has suffered an ankle ligament injury and is a doubt for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

‘Baleba is expected to spend a period on the sidelines but Brighton hope the problem is not a long-term one.’

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Regarding Adams, Jacobs has claimed that Bournemouth would be willing to sell him as long as they receive £50m for the midfielder.

Jacobs added: ‘Tyler Adams would be keen on a move to Man United.

‘While he’s not seen as unsellable by Bournemouth, the price is expected to be around £50 million, rather than around £35 million which has been mentioned.’

On Berge, he continued: ‘Sander Berge is still an opportunity, even though Man United have looked at other options recently.’

Reasons for Man Utd looking past Manu Kone revealed

AS Roma and France star Manu Kone has also been linked with Man Utd, but Jacobs has explained why the Red Devils may not sign him this summer.

“I think Kone will depend on whether or not, in particular, Jason Wilcox is sold,” Jacobs claimed.

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“From my understanding, Christopher Vivell was one of the names who put the midfielder forward.

“Michael Carrick would still perhaps prefer a name that has proven Premier League experience, or at the other extreme, is a kind of Tchouameni type of player.

“So there’s not that uniform, all in, everyone wants to go for Kone, yet.”