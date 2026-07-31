A former Premier League scout has revealed Newcastle are watching a USMNT midfielder and will “feel they can convince” him to sign, amid claims of an agreement for Bruno Guimaraes to join Arsenal.

There’s been something of a mass exodus at St James’ Park this summer. Star men Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali left early, and manager Eddie Howe has just followed them.

There’s speculation over the exit of Lewis Hall, while after almost the full summer up to now of speculation, Guimaraes looks like he’s going to be joining Arsenal.

His and Tonali’s exits significantly weaken the Newcastle midfield, and while they’ve signed Alajdi Bamba and Sean Steur, both men are under the age of 21 and not experienced in the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams is, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown suggests he’s on the radar.

He told Football Insider: “Tyler Adams is a good player and he’s done a very good job for Bournemouth.

“But I would be extremely surprised if he was somebody Man United made a move for this summer, and I don’t think it’s something they’re considering at the moment.

“They want a top-class replacement for Casemiro, and despite being an aggressive midfielder, I don’t think Adams ticks many of their boxes.

“However, if there is a possibility that he could leave Bournemouth this summer, one clubs who I do believe are watching him is Newcastle.

“They want to sign a new midfielder because they’re losing key players in that position, and Adams is somebody whose performances will have put him on their radar.

“He’s done well in the Premier League for Bournemouth, and at the World Cup as well with the USA, so I’m sure they will have been keeping an eye on him.

“A lot might depend on whether or not he is willing to leave Bournemouth, because they had a very good season and now they’re in Europe, but Newcastle will feel they can convince him.”

Guimaraes exit coming

Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes is reportedly the subject of an agreement in principle for a transfer from Newcastle to Arsenal.

It’s said the deal is now at its final stages.

The report states: ‘Arsenal finally swayed Newcastle United by proposing a base price of €90 million on Friday, plus bonuses that are still to be negotiated, as well as agent fees.

‘If all goes through in the coming days, the Brazilian international (48 caps, 3 goals), a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield for the national team, will become an Arsenal player, a dream he has cherished for the past month.’

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