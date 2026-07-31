De Zerbi reveals how many more signings Tottenham will make as two transfers accelerate

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed how many more signings Spurs will look to make this summer.

Spurs are looking to continue their brilliant start to the summer transfer window by bringing in more signings between now and the end of the market.

Tottenham have reacted strongly to narrowly missing out on relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season, by bringing in six new signings.

ENIC are determined to not find themselves in the same position again next term with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joining on free transfers.

Tottenham have paid £237m in fees too this summer with Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke joining from Newcastle United, West Ham and Brighton respectively.

And De Zerbi hinted at another signing being imminent earlier in the week as he described Tottenham as having “another bomba” ready.

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De Zerbi said: “In the transfer market, when I want one player, I become like a shark, no chance to say no.

“The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure, but we completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market.

“Now we have another bomba!”

Clarifying what he meant by those comments on Friday, De Zerbi explained: “Bomba in Italian is different to English. You can write what you want. I said we have to compete in the transfer market.

“We have some other players to complete the squad.”

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When asked what a ‘bomba’ would be in Italian, De Zerbi replied: “Tonali, Fernandes, Senesi, Robertson are bomba. Top players for us.”

Put to him if the club were expecting to make any more signings, the Italian continued: “I think two, maybe three, we have to see.”

One of those new signings could be Manchester City winger Savinho, who has been consistently linked with Tottenham for a few transfer windows, and now MilanLive insist that Spurs are ‘pressing hard’ for the Brazil international.

AC Milan are also monitoring developments around the potential deal with Savinho ‘increasingly close’ to leaving the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham are the Serie A side’s ‘main rivals’ for his signature.

Brazilian outlet Globo have revealed that Portuguese side Porto have ‘agreed terms with the player and are in advanced negotiations’ with Tottenham for Spurs left-back Souza.

The report adds: ‘Souza is 20 years old and has been followed by Porto since his youth academy days. In recent days, the club acted quickly to outbid rival Benfica, who also made a €20 million (approximately R$116.6 million) offer to Tottenham for the full-back.’

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