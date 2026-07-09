Tottenham make shock offer for ex-striker with De Zerbi ready to welcome star back

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is prepared to welcome Randal Kolo Muani back to Spurs after the club made an ‘offer’, according to reports.

After avoiding relegation to the Championship by two points on the final day of the Premier League season, Tottenham have made an impressive start to the summer transfer window.

ENIC are doing everything in their power to avoid being in the same situation next season with the board pushing through six new signings already.

Tottenham have brought in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has joined from Brighton in a deal worth £52m.

And over the last week Spurs have invested a further £185m in signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes from Newcastle United and West Ham respectively.

Their next signing could potentially be a familiar face with Italian website Tuttosport claiming that Tottenham are interested in bringing Kolo Muani back to north London.

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There is interest from Serie A side Juventus – but some doubts have emerged as to whether the Italians can afford the deal – while Crystal Palace and other Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

And now Spurs are among the clubs who have placed ‘offers’ on PSG’s desk while clubs in Germany have almost made their interest known.

Tottenham head coach De Zerbi ‘isn’t displeased’ about the France international potentially arriving back at Spurs and he ‘could return to Tottenham’.

‘Very hard to judge him on the Tottenham experience’

European football expert Andy Brassell reckons it is harsh to judge Kolo Muani on his disappointing season at Tottenham, in which he scored five goals in 41 appearances.

Brassell said on talkSPORT in mid-March: “He has not been great so far, I think that is fair to say. But I think it is very hard to judge him on the Tottenham experience.

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“I watch a fair bit of Tottenham in the flesh and the reality is pretty much everyone in that squad is so short of producing what they are actually able to produce.

“I think the extenuating circumstances for Kolo Muani and the fact that he thought he was going to Juventus for most of the summer really affected his training and pre-season preparations.

“He turned up looking not match fit and quite a long way from it. And then he comes into a team with no confidence and he is expected to pull them up by the bootstraps.

“So that is difficult for him just as it has been difficult for Xavi Simons. Another player who has excelled in the Bundesliga.”

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