Manchester United have reacted to missing out on the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni by targeting Manu Kone, according to a report, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will be disappointed to learn that the AS Roma midfielder wants to join Arsenal.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, who will soon undergo the second part of his medical.

Andrey Santos is also on his way to Man Utd, who have agreed a £50m deal with Chelsea for the Brazil international midfielder.

Man Utd have been exploring a potential deal for Tchouameni, too, but Michel Carrick’s side have failed in their quest.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tchouameni has decided to extend his stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract until 2031.

While Man Utd will be bitterly disappointed at Tchouameni’s decision, INEOS have already moved on and are planning to sign one of his France international team-mates.

READ: What Mourinho directly told Tchouameni to stop him from joining Man Utd from Real Madrid emerges

Man Utd want AS Roma star Manu Kone

Like Tchouameni, Manu Kone is also part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, and Man Utd are keen on him.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have placed Kone on their ‘shortlist’ and are ‘plotting a move’ for the AS Roma star.

The reliable transfer news outlet has noted is its headline: ‘Man Utd accelerate move for THIRD new midfielder as INEOS get green light to complete £50m deal’.

The report has gone on to state that Roma are willing to sell Kone for £50m, with the midfielder himself keen on a move to the Premier League.

It has further claimed: ‘Real Madrid have also made Eduardo Camavinga available, but we understand United’s recruitment team are currently more intrigued by Kone’s profile.

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‘Roma, meanwhile, are open to doing business.

‘Despite securing Champions League football, the Italian side are understood to require player sales to meet UEFA’s financial regulations, with Kone viewed internally as their most valuable saleable asset.

‘Sources have told us the Frenchman could be available for a fee in the region of £50million.’

Manu Kone wants to join Arsenal

However, it has been reported in the Italian media in recent times that Kone fancies a move to Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

In mid-June, Corriere della Sera reported that Arsenal have already ‘held talks with Kone’s representatives’ and ‘agreed personal terms’ .

Quotidiano Sportivo also reported Kone’s desire to play for Arsenal.

The report in the Italian publication last month noted: ‘The player’s desire is clear: Arsenal, the reigning English champions and Champions League finalists, are in his sights.

‘A move to England would be a huge personal challenge, as only finding playing time there can boost his stock.’

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