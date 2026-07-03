Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has been told to change clubs if “cruel” Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi tries to change his playing style.

Spurs have been making huge strides in the transfer market this summer with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes all signed.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to be next in the door in a record-breaking deal worth £100m as he headed to London on Thursday to complete his medical.

After signing two new midfielders, there have been rumours that Tottenham could move on some of their players in that area with Bergvall being linked with a move away.

The Athletic reported in June that Bergvall had told Tottenham that he wanted to leave the club this summer with interest from Nottingham Forest emerging.

IFK Värnamo midfielder Simon Thern has insisted that rumours De Zerbi doesn’t like players “who take too many touches on the ball” and that Bergvall should leave Tottenham if that is the case.

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Speaking about several Sweden national team players during the World Cup, Thern told Fotbollskanalen: “Incredible player. The speed and the desire to always move forward on the pitch makes me happy. Always tries to be fair.

“Heard talk about De Zerbi not liking players who take too many touches on the ball… stupidest thing I’ve ever heard! Had the Tottenham coach left Messi out of the eleven then for the sake of ‘his’ system? For God’s sake, don’t change your playing style, Lucas! Because it’s cruel. Rather change teams if it becomes a ‘problem’.”

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge insists that Tottenham have told Bergvall that he is going nowhere this summer amid concerns the 20-year-old will struggle for game time next season.

Bridge posted on X on Thursday: ‘Understand Lucas Bergvall has been told he’s not leaving Spurs.

‘The 20-year-old midfielder had made the club aware of his desire to move on in search of a fresh start due to concerns over his first-team involvement.

‘Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs that have a strong interest in the Sweden international, who has five years left on his deal. #THFC’

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Bridge later added: ‘Worth adding (my opinion) if Spurs received a large offer for Bergvall they’d surely consider it.

‘De Zerbi likes the player. Let’s see.’

Bergvall ‘more suited for Nottingham Forest’ than Tottenham

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King recently described Bergvall as a “fancy Dan” who won’t help Spurs win the Premier League title in the future.

King told Football Insider: “He’d probably be more suited for Nottingham Forest than he is for Tottenham. Don’t fancy him.

“I honestly don’t think he’s strong enough to become a top-class midfield player. Fancy Dan, likes to do a little bit on the ball, but for me, he isn’t going to win you a title.

“Decent young player. Potential. But he isn’t going to be top, top flight. He’s not a Stefan Schwarz from the old Swedish days.

“I mean, you know, talking about the old Swedish players. They were proper players. They were proper midfield players.”

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