FIFA look like they have scored another own goal after an apparent leaked memo highlighted plans to expand the next World Cup to 64 teams.

The governing body’s reputation has taken a battering in recent months following a string of bad PR incidents.

In addition to the controversial overturning of Folarin Balogun’s red card for the United States after Donald Trump personally called FIFA, to the hydration breaks that have been very lucrative for advertisers, a World Cup boycott is now on the cards.

After president Gianni Infantino proposed a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors came to light, there has been a huge backlash.

In the space of 24 hours, UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC have all opposed Infantino’s plan and could boycott future FIFA tournaments.

READ: World Cup boycott: FIFA defiant over World Cup sale plan as Infantino faces no-confidence threat

FIFA stood firm on their proposal, which would require 106 of FIFA’s 211 members to vote it in. However, the European body, UEFA, the North, Central America and the Caribbean body, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation have 136 votes between them.

If they vote against this, which they might just do at this rate, Infantino’s plans are dead in the water.

Further World Cup expansion discussed by FIFA

Now, The Times’ Martyn Ziegler, who broke the initial story about FIFA’s controversial scheme, has posted a snippet of a FIFA research brief on the potential expansion of the 48-team World Cup to 64.

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This is incredible. FIFA yesterday issued brief to possibly expand World Cup to 64 teams – decision by August 14.

I wonder who would benefit most… maybe private investors… pic.twitter.com/k9ixlrmS14 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) July 31, 2026

The Thursday memo reads, “FIFA is considering the strategic implications of a possible expansion of the FIFA World Cup beyond the current format.

“Therefore, FIFA wishes to appoint an independent agency to determine whether and how expanding the FIFA World Cup from 48 to 64 participating national teams, starting with the 2030 edition, would impact on the tournament proposition and on football ecosystem.”

Ziegler adds that the decision to appoint the agency would be taken by 14 August, 2026, and then they have four weeks to complete their analysis in time for the scheduled 19 September deadline for associations to vote on selling off World Cup stakes.

READ MORE: Europe must show some backbone against FIFA’s Putin amid World Cup plan

Elsewhere, BBC Sport states that a senior adviser to Infantino has resigned hours after the AFC opposed the FIFA president’s money-spinning proposal, that could see him pocket millions.

Carlos Cordeiro said Infantino’s proposal was a “bad deal for football” and would “mortgage football’s future”.

Part of his statement reads, “The proposal has become a defining question for FIFA’s future. FIFA’s responsibility is not to maximise commercial returns at any cost. It is to protect and strengthen football for future generations. When those principles come into conflict, football must come first.

“Most troubling of all is the absence of answers to fundamental questions. Why this deal? Why now? What oversight exists? Who benefits?

“These questions remain largely unanswered, and yet member associations are being asked to make a decision of enormous consequence in barely 50 days or risk being left behind. That is not a responsible way to determine the future of the world’s game.”

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for FIFA, who increased the number of participating nations at a World Cup from 32 to 48 for the 2026 edition.

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