Infantino warns England, other nations to adhere to World Cup plan or face consequences

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned England and other nations that they have just 53 days to sign up to his World Cup sell-off plan or risk receiving a reduced funding package in the future.

Infantino is currently spearheading a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup by setting up a new company called FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would oversee commercial rights for every future tournament.

FIFA’s 211 member associations, including the English FA, have been promised windfalls of up to $40 million (£30.1m) each if they agree to the proposal by the deadline, which is September 19.

In a letter sent to FIFA’s member associations, Infantino vowed that a $10billion (£7.5bn) funding package would be available if the plan is approved, although that figure would drop to $2.7bn (£2bn) if it is rejected.

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“It is my duty and responsibility as FIFA president to present such game-changing opportunities to you, our members,” Infantino wrote in the letter.

“Should you wish to proceed this $10 billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.

“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme [development money] of $2.7 billion as previously presented.

“In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of January 1, 2027 each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40 million per member association under this proposal.”

UEFA takes FIFA to task over World Cup plans

UEFA is now planning an emergency meeting this week with its 55 member associations, to discuss the proposal.

However, in its initial statement on Tuesday, the European governing body heavily criticised FIFA’s plan to sell off parts of the World Cup, with talk even going as far as boycotting the competition.

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross,” UEFA’s statement said.

“UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially.

“None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

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As for the Football Association, they admit to being ‘deeply concerned’ by Infantino’s proposal.

“We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached,” the FA’s statement read.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further.”