Olivier Letang has reacted to the desire of Matias Fernandez-Pardo to leave Lille

The president of a club where a Liverpool forward target plays has reacted to the star’s desire to exit the club this summer, having reportedly been ready to do so for around a year.

The Reds have been heavily linked with forward moves this summer. Indeed, Mohamed Salah has left after nine very successful years of scoring, assisting and winning trophies and must be replaced.

Yan Diomande has been taken off the board, with Real Madrid soon to confirm his transfer, while efforts are being made to sign Bradley Barcola, but Liverpool have had other stars in sight for if that deal isn’t possible – given he’ll cost £145million.

Belgiian star Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been linked with Liverpool, and L’Equipe state there are a few other sides in the mix, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

They also state Fernandez-Pardo wants to leave Lille, a decision he’s been planning for almost a year, which hasn’t changed with his recent change of agent.

Liverpool will be on alert, knowing a player who can play up top and on either flank is willing to make a move.

Lille president responds to Fernandez-Pardo desire

However, the report also suggests Fernandez-Pardo has been told he remains an integral part of Lille’s plans, particularly as forward Hamza Igamane will be out until October and he’s wanted as cover in the No.9 position.

Both Fernandez-Pardo and his agent are said to have spoken to Lille president Olivier Letang in recent days, who told them the same.

He confirmed to L’Equipe: “The player is under contract until 2029, and his departure is not an issue. We are counting on him, he knows that, and we have been very clear with him.”

There have also been suggestions that the Belgian and his new agent are under the impression there is a release clause in his contract, which would make a summer departure easier.

Letang, though, said: “He never had a release clause. Every player I told could leave has left. It’s the same old story as last summer, with yet another new agent.”

That suggests that Fernandez-Pardo will categorically be remaining at the club for the coming season, and neither Liverpool nor any other interested club will be able to land him.

At Anfield, the likelihood is they’ll continue to pursue Bradley Barcola, for whom our friends at TEAMtalk suggest the club are ready to smash their £125million transfer record.

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