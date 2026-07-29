Alonso transfer admission revealed with Chelsea in talks for next signing after Welbeck, Henderson

Chelsea are still looking for a breakthrough in talks over personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegovic, according to reports.

The Blues have already brought in six new signings this summer after finishing last season in a lowly tenth position in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also bringing in Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace with the French centre-back already completing his medical ahead of a move.

Lacroix is set to be followed through the door by Brighton’s Danny Welbeck and Brentford’s Jordan Henderson with Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the former.

Romano wrote on X earlier on Wednesday: ‘Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker. Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny. Jordan Henderson: coming soon.’

While Brentford announced that Henderson has left the Bees by mutual agreement and transfer journalist Ben Jacobs confirms that the former Liverpool midfielder is ‘now set to sign’ for Chelsea.

READ: Ten best wingers available this summer: No Vini Jr as Arsenal, Liverpool eye statement signings

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Brentford confirm Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract. Gentleman’s agreement allowed Henderson to leave for free. Chelsea now set to sign Henderson.’

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Chelsea are still ‘locked in talks’ over a potential deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegovic.

Chelsea insists that ‘there are no issues between the two clubs over a transfer’ with the Blues already showing their willingness to do a deal at €40m, which is what Leverkusen are asking for.

However, the talks between Chelsea and the Bosnia and Herzegovina international have not yet produced a breakthrough.

READ: Top 10 veteran signings features Chelsea trio and Spurs, Liverpool cult heroes

TEAMtalk adds: ‘We understand that Chelsea officials have been in detailed discussions with Alajbegovic and his representatives as they attempt to finalise personal terms and sell their long-term vision for one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.’

Alajbegovic ‘unsure’ about Chelsea transfer option

Alajbegovic is not short of suitors with Juventus interested, although they have only offered a package worth €35m, while Tottenham have ‘also made enquiries in recent weeks’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say Alajbegovic is giving serious consideration to Chelsea’s proposal but remains unsure whether the move is the right one at this stage of his career.’

If the 18-year-old wants guaranteed playing time next season then a move to Chelsea might not be for him, as TEAMtalk reveals: ‘And sources can reveal that a transparent Alonso has admitted that he cannot guarantee Alajbegovic significant first-team football this season, with fierce competition for attacking places already in place…’

READ NEXT: Signing Jordan Henderson ‘could actually be the dumbest thing BlueCo have done’ at Chelsea