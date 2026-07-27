Jordan Henderson reacts after learning Chelsea want to sign him

Jordan Henderson is keen on joining Chelsea from Brentford in the summer transfer window, as Xabi Alonso’s side aim to secure the services of the former Liverpool midfielder after missing out on the signing of Granit Xhaka, according to reports.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea want to sign Henderson this summer.

The talkSPORT reporter has added that Chelsea’s move for the former Liverpool midfielder comes after the Blues failed to sign Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Xhaka from Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

However, Sunderland were adamant that the former Arsenal star would not leave and also rejected Chelsea’s advances.

Xhaka was keen on a move to Chelsea after learning that Alonso wanted him at Stamford Bridge.

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Jordan Henderson wants to join Chelsea from Brentford

Like the Swiss midfielder, Henderson, too, is willing to move to Chelsea, according to Jacobs, who has added that Brentford are ready to let the former Liverpool star leave on a free transfer.

Jacobs wrote on X at 6:29pm on July 27: “Chelsea working a deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

“An exit is possible on a free transfer.

“Henderson is keen on the move.

“It follows a rejected bid for Granit Xhaka.

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“#CFC seeking experience and leadership.

“Henderson’s character viewed as a big factor as well.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also said that Henderson is willing to join Chelsea.

Romano posted on X at 6:20pm: “BREAKING: Chelsea lead race to sign Jordan Henderson as new midfielder, another surprise for #CFC.

“Henderson can leave Brentford on a free transfer and Chelsea are ahead in race with two more clubs for England international.

“Former Liverpool midfielder, open to the move.”

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, wrote on X at 6:24pm: “BREAKING: Chelsea working to sign Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

“#CFC top contender among multiple PL clubs eyeing England midfielder as #BrentfordFC ready to grant free transfer.

“Amicable situation + healthy relations between 36yo/club.”

Henderson, who is 36 years of age, is not the only Premier League veteran who is keen on joining Chelsea.

According to Jacobs, former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, too, is ready to move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea owners BlueCo in talks with his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jacobs posted about the 35-year-old on X at 1:59pm on July 27: “Chelsea are in talks for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, as @kierangill_DM called.

“Viewed as a strong fit and character.

“Brighton aware of Chelsea’s interest, and that Welbeck is keen on the move.

“Into the last year of his current contract.

“Chelsea also working on striker exits.”

Jacobs added at 2:37pm: “Chelsea are optimistic on closing a deal to sign Danny Welbeck.

“Talks already progressing and Welbeck keen on the move.”

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