Jordan Henderson ‘in a bit of bother’ and stretchered off after fall over hoardings

Jordan Henderson was stretchered off and needed oxygen after falling over the advertising hoardings while celebrating England's win over Mexico.

Jordan Henderson was stretchered off and needed oxygen after falling over the advertising hoardings while celebrating England’s win over Mexico.

England somehow triumphed in a backs-to-the-wall performance to win 3-2 after the sending-off of Jarell Quansah.

Henderson did not get on the pitch – though he was booked on the sidelines – but was a big part of the post-match drama when he fell over the hoardings and injured himself.

Captain Harry Kane said: “Hendo just fell over there, I think he’s okay. Something to do with his arm.”

Jude Bellingham – who scored twice v Mexico – then added: “He’s in a bit of bother, but our medical team have got it under control….

“Everyone was there to support him and even that was something beautiful to see.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel later confirmed that he had suffered a serious wrist injury, saying: “Not good. Jordan fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad.”

The Jordan Henderson injury 👇 pic.twitter.com/LCPfjLe7Kd — WH Fan Place (@WestHamPlace) July 6, 2026

Henderson was trying to follow Big Dan Burn onto the pitch when he hit the deck, clearly in agony.

Burn realised that his teammate was in pain and called over the medics, who soon had Henderson on a stretcher and having oxygen, while his teammates formed a ring around him in an attempt to give him privacy.

Henderson was then taken to hospital and we await further news.