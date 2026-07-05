Cole Palmer has opened up on his snub from the England World Cup squad, as he’s been forced to watch Thomas Tuchel’s side from home.

Palmer was one of a few omissions from the England squad which have been questioned during the tournament. He and Phil Foden could have added attacking spark, while in defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a big miss given right-back woes.

Palmer did not have his best season with Chelsea, coming back from an injury which still seemed to plague him, as he scored 10 Premier League goals and assisted one – by far his worst return in both metrics.

Tuchel’s attacking-midfield corps instead includes Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze.

Palmer has opened up for the first time in the media about his World Cup snub.

He told The Times: “I’m watching it where I can. I’m enjoying my holidays and doing different things, but when I’m chilling then, yeah, if a game is on I’ll watch it.

“Well, of course I do [wish I was part of the squad]. Every player that plays football wants to be at the World Cup, but it’s a decision that I cannot change and a hard one, for whatever reason.

“But I’m just trying to enjoy the summer off — the first summer I’ve ever had off.”

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Pundits wanted Palmer

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher are among the pundits who have suggested Palmer should have been in the England squad.

After the 0-0 draw with Ghana, Rooney said: “I don’t want to go back to it, but these games are when you need a Phil Foden or a Cole Palmer. Clever players in tight areas.”

Palmer suggests he appreciates pundits feeling like he should be in the England squad.

He said: “Yeah, of course it’s nice, but I’m not there. I know what I could have offered, you know – something different to what the manager has picked.

“But like I said before, I can’t change the decision and I wish everyone all the best.”

The interview with Palmer was published between the round of 32 game with DR Congo, in which England won 2-1, and their round of 16 tie with co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca, which will begin in the early hours of Monday morning, UK time.

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