Djed Spence is likely to be out as England face Mexico

England right-back Djed Spence is reported to be ‘nursing an injury’ and therefore unlikely to feature against Mexico, potentially forcing a left-field pick at right-back.

The Three Lions have had a host of issues at right-back this World Cup. Tino Livramento was ruled out before a ball was kicked, Reece James managed two games before he was ruled out – at least temporarily – and in the first game without James, Jarell Quansah limped off.

England were already down to the bare bones with Quansah, a natural centre-back, playing on the right, and while he was replaced by a more natural option in Spence, Declan Rice featured at right-back in the final minutes of the round of 32 victory over DR Congo.

While he might have been expected to continue, it seems that won’t be happening.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has posted on X that the defender is ‘unlikely’ to feature against Mexico.

He states the Tottenham man is ‘nursing an injury which is likely to affect his involvement.’

Therefore, either Quansah could return, having come back into the group for training of late, or Rice could be deployed at right-back from the start of the contest.

Quansah return revealed

Dorsett had earlier revealed that Quansah had returned to training, having not been expected to play against Mexico in recent days, and he suggested that the reasoning Spence would not be involved was simply due to the other pair’s availability.

He said: “It’s [Tuchel’s] most important team selection and he doesn’t have free rein when it comes to that. We know that he’s got problems at right-back, we know that Declan Rice is fit. We know that he’s going to start, the question is, where?

“Is he going to be in his usual position in the middle of midfield, or maybe at right-back? The way I read that at the moment is a straight shootout between Rice and Jarell Quansah, who’s back training with England again and available.

“I don’t see Djed Spence in the mix right now.”

It could be a problem for England to have a potentially not fully fit Quansah, or a makeshift right-back in Rice, playing in the position against Mexico, given arguably their best player in this tournament, Julian Quinones, plays on the left wing.

The Al-Qadsiah man has three goals and an assist to his name so far in this World Cup, with a goal and an assist coming in the last game, against Ecuador.

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